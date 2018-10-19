Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama sophomore QB
His case: It seems only an injury may derail Tagovailoa’s Heisman train. It looked like it might have against Missouri, but it was just a reaggravated knee sprain. Still, Tua bears watching Saturday before his biggest test Nov. 3 at LSU.
Next game: Saturday at Tennessee (2:30 p.m., CBS)
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State sophomore QB
His case: If anyone is giving Tagovailoa a realistic chase it is Haskins. He threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota and has a vote-grabbing 2,331 yards and 28 TDs this season. Tua has 1,760 yards and 21 TDs.
Next game: Saturday at Purdue (6:30 p.m., ABC)
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma junior QB
His case: It really isn’t a three-man race right now, but with Will Grier fading someone has to snatch up the bronze medal. For now that man is Murray, who has just over 2,100 yards total offense and 26 touchdowns to his credit.
Next game: Saturday at TCU (11 a.m., ABC)
On the radar: Houston DT Ed Oliver, Jr.; West Virginia QB Will Grier, Sr.; UCF QB McKenzie Milton, Jr.; Memphis RB Darrell Henderson, Jr.