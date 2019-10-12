Florida LSU Football
Buy Now

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

 Bill Feig

The magical season for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and his offensive mates continued in the fifth-ranked Tigers' 42-28 win over No. 7 Florida on Saturday night.

Burrow continued his assault on the LSU record books with three touchdown passes while leading the Tigers to 511 total yards against the nation's 10th-ranked defense in Tiger Stadium.

Burrow's 7-yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson in the second quarter marked the 14th time — eighth in six games this season — that they have teamed on a scoring throw in their 1½ seasons together.

That tied them for fourth in school history for quarterback-receiver TD tandems with Tommy Hodson-Tony Moss and Matt Mauck-Devery Henderson.

Also, with his three scoring passes, Burrow now has 25 in just six games this season — putting him alone in third place for single-season passing touchdowns.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Burrow went into the game tied with Hodson (1989) and Zach Mettenberger (2013), who both had 22.

The school record of 28 is jointly held by JaMarcus Russell (2006) and Mauck (2003) and is squarely in Burrow's sights with six regular-season games left.

LSU SINGLE-SEASON PASSING TDs

  • 28 — JaMarcus Russell (2006), Matt Mauck (2003)
  • 25 — Joe Burrow (2019)
  • 22 — Tommy Hodson (1989)
  • 22 — Zach Mettenberger (2015)
  • 21 — Matt Flynn (2007)
  • 19 — Tommy Hodson (1986)
  • 18 — Herb Tyler (1998)
  • 18 — Rohan Davey (2001)
  • 17 — Jordan Jefferson (2009)
  • 17 — Josh Booty (2000)
  • 17  — Alan Risher (1982)

LSU CAREER PASSING TDs

  • 69: Tommy Hodson (1986-'89)
  • 52: Jamarcus Russell (2004-'06)
  • 40: Herb Tyler (1995-'98)
  • 38: Joe Burrow (2018-present)
  • 37: Matt Mauck (2001-'03)
  • 35: Zach Mettenberger (2011-'13)
  • 34: Jamie Howard (1992-95), Jordan Jefferson (2008-'11)
  • 32: Jarrett Lee (2008-'11)
  • 31: Alan Risher (1980-'82); Matt Flynn (2004-'07)
BR.lsufloridamain.101319 HS 2852.JPG
Buy Now

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) slips the tackle by Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (5) on the carry in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU QB-RECEIVER TD COMBINATIONS

  • 23 — JaMarcus Russell-Dwayne Bowe
  • 21 — Tommy Hodson-Wendell Davis
  • 15 — Zach Mettenberger-Jarvis Landry
  • 14 — Joe Burrow-Justin Jefferson
  • 14 — Tommy Hodson-Tony Moss
  • 14 — Matt Mauck-Devery Henderson
  • 13 — Tommy Hodson-Eddie Fuller
  • 13 — Rohan Davey-Josh Reed
  • 12 — JaMarcus Russell-Early Doucet
  • 11 — Jordan Jefferson-Brandon LaFell

Photos: LSU and Florida trade punches in wild Tiger Stadium showdown