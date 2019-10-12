The magical season for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and his offensive mates continued in the fifth-ranked Tigers' 42-28 win over No. 7 Florida on Saturday night.

Burrow continued his assault on the LSU record books with three touchdown passes while leading the Tigers to 511 total yards against the nation's 10th-ranked defense in Tiger Stadium.

Burrow's 7-yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson in the second quarter marked the 14th time — eighth in six games this season — that they have teamed on a scoring throw in their 1½ seasons together.

That tied them for fourth in school history for quarterback-receiver TD tandems with Tommy Hodson-Tony Moss and Matt Mauck-Devery Henderson.

Also, with his three scoring passes, Burrow now has 25 in just six games this season — putting him alone in third place for single-season passing touchdowns.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Burrow went into the game tied with Hodson (1989) and Zach Mettenberger (2013), who both had 22.

The school record of 28 is jointly held by JaMarcus Russell (2006) and Mauck (2003) and is squarely in Burrow's sights with six regular-season games left.

LSU SINGLE-SEASON PASSING TDs

28 — JaMarcus Russell (2006), Matt Mauck (2003)

25 — Joe Burrow (2019)

22 — Tommy Hodson (1989)

22 — Zach Mettenberger (2015)

21 — Matt Flynn (2007)

19 — Tommy Hodson (1986)

18 — Herb Tyler (1998)

18 — Rohan Davey (2001)

17 — Jordan Jefferson (2009)

17 — Josh Booty (2000)

17 — Alan Risher (1982)

LSU CAREER PASSING TDs

69: Tommy Hodson (1986-'89)

52: Jamarcus Russell (2004-'06)

40: Herb Tyler (1995-'98)

38: Joe Burrow (2018-present)

37: Matt Mauck (2001-'03)

35: Zach Mettenberger (2011-'13)

34: Jamie Howard (1992-95), Jordan Jefferson (2008-'11)

32: Jarrett Lee (2008-'11)

31: Alan Risher (1980-'82); Matt Flynn (2004-'07)

LSU QB-RECEIVER TD COMBINATIONS