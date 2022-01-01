In 25 seasons at LSU, legendary basketball coach Dale Brown compiled a 274-98 record in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with a 15-0 mark during the Tigers’ 1980-81 Final Four campaign. With the PMAC court being named for Brown on Tuesday night, Advocate sportswriter Sheldon Mickles takes a look at his 10 best homecourt wins.
LSU 95, Kentucky 94 (OT)
Feb. 11, 1978
LSU survives a nailbiter in overtime, securing the program’s first win over a No. 1 team despite all five starters fouling out. It was one of just two losses all season for Kentucky, which would win the NCAA title six weeks later over Duke.
Coach Brown says: “The impossible is what nobody can do until somebody does it, and we were that somebody.”
LSU 83, Memphis State 81
March 15, 1986
Against all odds in an NCAA tournament second-round game, No. 11 seed LSU holds its own against No. 3 seed Memphis and records a huge upset when Anthony Wilson corralled a loose ball and banked it into the basket as the final horn sounded.
Coach Brown says: “One of the great plays in LSU baskerball history. … Anthony was fearless.”
LSU 86, Alabama 66
Feb. 22, 1979
Brown’s team clinches its first SEC title in 25 years when it blows Alabama away. A championship banner is unfurled on the catwalk above the floor prematurely, infuriating Crimson Tide coach C.M. Newton and sending the fans into a frenzy.
Coach Brown says: “It was a night I shall never forget. Impossible is a statement, not a fact.”
LSU 148, Loyola Marymount 141 (OT)
Feb. 3, 1990
An excited crowd that came to see a high-scoring game was treated to just that when two nationally-ranked teams met up. They raced up and down the court for 45 minutes, lighting up the scoreboard for an astounding 289 points in take-your-breath-away fashion.
Coach Brown says: “This one may never be topped. Four Loyola Marymount players and three LSU players went on to play in the NBA.”
LSU 122, Tennessee 109
Feb. 11, 1989
In a building named for Pete Maravich, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then Chris Jackson) did his best impersonation of “The Pistol” when he scored 50 points. It was the first 50-point game by an LSU player since Maravich himself some 19 years earlier.
Coach Brown says: “Mahmoud was Steph Curry before Steph Curry was Steph Curry.”
LSU 92, Arizona 82
Dec. 8, 1990
It was the day Shaquille O’Neal really introduced himself to the college basketball world as the 18th-ranked Tigers ripped No. 2 Arizona on ABC. Shaq had 27 points, two coming on a late one-handed putback dunk, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Coach Brown says: “Shaq was really fired up and was determined not to lose that day.”
LSU 94, Purdue 87 (OT)
March 13, 1986
Without this win in a first-round NCAA tournament game, there never would have been a second-round upset of Memphis. A gutsy, late-night overtime win over No. 6 seed Purdue actually set in motion the magical run to Brown's second Final Four in six seasons.
Coach Brown says: “This was a heavyweight fight between two tough teams.”
LSU 87, Vanderbilt 80
March 11, 1988
Playing just three days after the death of beloved former player Don Redden, who led the Tigers to the Final Four two years earlier, an emotionally-drained LSU team won its quarterfinal game in the SEC tournament that was played on its home floor.
Coach Brown says: “Everyone wanted to win this for the Redden family. They were sitting right behind our bench and we all wanted to do it for them.”
LSU 95, Memphis State 81
Dec. 5, 1972
This is the one that started it all when, in Brown’s first game as a college head coach, LSU easily handled No. 11 Memphis. Despite that tough opener, Memphis State won 24 games and reached the national championship game where it fell to UCLA.
Coach Brown says: “I told the team before the game if they played hard, intelligent and together that miracles happen.”
LSU 99, Russian National Team 96 (2OT)
Nov. 15, 1977
Infuriated by the U.S. having the gold medal stolen by Russia in the ’72 Olympics, Brown tirelessly worked to bring the Russians in for an exhibition. The two came together five years later and LSU took a hard-fought win Brown desperately wanted for his country.
Coach Brown says: “I felt it was democracy vs. communism. I was elated with our victory, but I became very good friends with (legendary coach) Aleksandr Gomelsky. He was a nice man and superb coach.”