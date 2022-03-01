The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee projected LSU as a No. 2 seed in the Spokane regional and the No. 7 national seed in its final regular-season review of the postseason bracket.
The final 68-team bracket selection will be announced at 7 p.m. March 13. As a top 16 national seed, LSU would play host to first- and second-round NCAA tournament games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the first time since 2014.
LSU defeated Georgia Tech and West Virginia that season before losing to Louisville in the Sweet 16 round.
First- and second-round games will be March 18-21.
LSU (25-4) will play at 6 p.m. Friday in the SEC tournament quarterfinals against the winner between Mississippi State and Kentucky.
South Carolina (Greensboro regional), Stanford (Spokane regional), North Carolina State (Greensboro regional) and Louisville (Wichita regional) are the top four seeds. Baylor, Iowa Stae and Michigan join LSU as No. 2 seeds.
The projections:
1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed: Greensboro Region)
2. Stanford (No. 1 seed: Spokane Region)
3. NC State (No. 1 seed: Bridgeport Region)
4. Louisville (No. 1 seed: Wichita Region)
5. Baylor
6. Iowa State
7. LSU
8. Michigan
9. UConn
10. Texas
11. Arizona
12. Maryland
13. Tennessee
14. Iowa
15. Indiana
16. Oklahoma
REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS
Bridgeport Region:
1. NC State
2. Iowa State
3. Maryland
4. Tennessee
Greensboro Region:
1. South Carolina
2. Michigan
3. UConn
4. Oklahoma
Spokane Region:
1. Stanford
2. LSU
3. Texas
4. Indiana
Wichita Region:
1. Louisville
2. Baylor
3. Arizona
4. Iowa
Rankings and regional assignments based on games played through Feb. 27.