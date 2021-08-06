Fortunately, the USA men's 4x400-meter relay team didn't suffer the same fate as its 4x100 relay team in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In a much-less volatile event, the Americans were flawless in making it through the first round of the 4x400 and into Saturday's final with former LSU star Vernon Norwood on the anchor carry.

One day after the U.S. 4x100 team botched an exchange that cost them valuable time in the middle of the race and a spot in the final, Norwood and his teammates brought the baton home safely in Olympic Stadium.

The team of Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross, Bryce Deadmon and Norwood won the first heat in 2 minutes, 57.77 seconds and automatically qualified for the final to be contested at 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

Their time was the fastest of the day, making the Americans the clear favorite to win the gold medal.

Meanwhile, it looked like former LSU star Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake was going to win a gold medal for Great Britain in the 4x100 final before he was outleaned at the finish line.

Running the anchor leg, Mitchell-Blake held a slight lead halfway down the home stretch when he was caught at the finish by Italy's Filippo Tortu.

Italy won its first Olympic medal in the event since 1948 with a national-record time of 37.50 seconds, while Great Britain settled for silver at 37.51.

Norwood, a veteran with vast international experience, was chosen to run the anchor after finishing off the USA's bronze-medal winning performance in the 4x400 mixed gender relay last weekend.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Norwood's 44.34-second split on the final leg was the second-fastest on the team behind Deadmon's 44.08. Stewart had a 44.79 and Ross a 44.56.

A native of New Orleans who grew up in Morgan City, Norwood has taken three gold medals and a silver in the 4x400 with the USA at the World championships.

Former LSU sprinter Aleia Hobbs anchors USA team that qualifies for 4x100 relay final at Olympics With former LSU star sprinter Aleia Hobbs running the anchor leg, the USA women advanced through the first round of the 4x100-meter relay Wedn…

He was part of the 4x400 team which won gold in the 2015 and 2019 World outdoor championships and he also won a gold at the 2016 World indoors and silver in the 2018 World indoors.

The team that ran Friday likely won't be the same one that lines up Saturday as athletes can be subbed out in the final.

Former LSU All-American Michael Cherry, who finished fourth in the open 400 Thursday, and fifth-place finisher Michael Norman will likely be included Saturday.

Former LSU All-American Aleia Hobbs didn't run in the final for the U.S. in the women's 4x100 relay Friday, but she will receive a silver medal after anchoring the team in its first-round heat.

The American foursome of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabby Thomas posted a time of 41.45 seconds in the final.

Jamaica won the gold with a time of 41.02 seconds.