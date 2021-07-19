SEC Media Days kicks off Monday with a schedule packed full of LSU speakers.

The annual event is scheduled for July 19-22 at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.

The annual event is scheduled for July 19-22 at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.

Coach Ed Orgeron is scheduled to speak on the first day. He has spoken on the first day of SEC Media Days ever since he was named the school's full-time head coach in 2016.

Star cornerback Derek Stingley and starting right tackle Austin Deculus will represent LSU at the Southeastern Conference's Media Days.

Each SEC program can only bring two players, and Orgeron said on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" that Stingley and Deculus are "both fine leaders" who "can represent LSU in the best way possible I know."

