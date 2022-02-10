LOS ANGELES — A Louisianian is coming home with the highest-regarded personal accolade in football: the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, as Monroe native and LSU alumnus Andrew Whitworth was voted as this year’s recipient of the prestigious award that recognizes a player’s philanthropic endeavors and football achievement.
Whitworth was presented as the winner at the annual NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday at SoFi Stadium. The award is voted on by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and previous winners of the award, including last year’s winner Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
As this year’s winner, Whitworth receives a $250,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choice. The other 31 finalists — including Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, former Saints-now-Bears tight end Jimmy Graham, Louisiana native Justin Reid (Texans) and former LSU safety Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs) — receive $50,000 to the charities of their choices.
"I'm humbled. I'm honored to stand up here and represent the outstanding class of 2021 nominees and all the previous winners," Whitworth said in his acceptance speech. "But I'm here to tell you, we have more work to do."
This past year, Whitworth has taken his humanitarian work to new heights.
Whitworth, early in the 2021 season, kickstarted his "Big Whit Homes for LA Families" venture, which benefitted Louisiana and Los Angeles. After each home game, Whitworth donated $20,000 to repair homes damaged by Hurricane Ida in partnership with Rebuilding Together.
In Los Angeles, Whitworth has partnered with various non-profits to help people make ends meet with rent and groceries, as well as home payments. As a holiday gift, Whitworth furnished an apartment for a woman and her three children who are transitioning out of a homeless shelter.
Additionally, Whitworth continued his work with veterans. For one game this season, he hosted more than 30 military veterans for the Merging Vets and Players initiative in a suite.
Whitworth also volunteered his time to co-host the Rams' Night for Wishes benefit for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the fourth year in a row.
"It's called an investment. You can apply those three things to any charity or cause you have a passion for. You can invest your time. You can invest your finances. Or you can invest your voice," Whitworth said in his speech. "Doesn't matter which. We just have to keep investing in each other. Let your heart lead you all the way."
Whitworth was one of three former LSU players to win major awards Thursday, as quarterback Joe Burrow won the Comeback Player of the Year award and receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Whitworth, 40, is the NFL's elder statesman and could be nearing retirement. He has not yet made his decision, but has acknowledged it's a possibility after the Super Bowl.
Sunday will mark Whitworth’s 254th NFL game — 239 of those coming in the regular season and 15 in the postseason. Through those 16 seasons, Whitworth has three All-Pro honors and four Pro Bowl honors.