Brian Kelly is no stranger to seasons with double-digit wins with 12 total in his career, and LSU fans expect him to build on that in Baton Rouge.
That said, it’s probably not all that realistic to think that Kelly will hit at least 10 wins in his first season at LSU. He’s taking over a program that went 6-7 last season and he’s still trying to figure out who his starting quarterback will be.
However, LSU has more than enough talent to earn a respectable bowl bid and build some momentum for Kelly and his staff.
If Kelly is to keep LSU fans from grumbling in his first season, there are a handful of games that he must win aside from the non-conference battles that the Tigers will be heavy favorites in - Southern, New Mexico and UAB.
Florida State, Sept. 4
This game in the Caesars Superdome should be a battle, but it looks like one that LSU should win.
Although there will be a healthy contingent of Florida State fans in New Orleans, this will be essentially a home game for the Tigers.
Less than two months out, Caesars has LSU as a 3-point favorite against an FSU team that’s still looking for its first winning season under third-year head coach Mike Norvell.
The Tigers should be ready for this game with Kelly and much of his staff familiar with FSU has to offer.
Prediction: LSU 31, Florida State 20.
at Auburn, Oct. 1
With Mississippi State and New Mexico coming to Baton Rouge after the FSU game, LSU has a good shot at 3-0 headed to Auburn.
Last year’s 24-19 loss to Auburn in Baton Rouge is one that still stings for LSU players and fans.
The Auburn contest has always been a wild affair, and every LSU fan would happily give Kelly a post-game hug if the Bayou Bengals head home with a big victory to sit at 4-0.
It is hard to have much confidence in Auburn coach Bryan Harsin in his second season after rolling through a strange first year on the job.
Prediction: LSU 28, Auburn 21.
Tennessee, Oct. 8
In his first season at Tennessee, Josh Heupel did what Kelly hopes to at least accomplish this year at LSU.
Tennessee’s 7-6 season gave fans reason for hope moving forward, creating momentum for the program.
While Kelly hopes to top those seven wins, he wants to get that ball rolling in the right direction headed into year No. 2.
However, this game feels like a good chance to be Kelly’s first stubbed toe following a difficult trip to Auburn.
Fans may get their first chance to grumble over a loss at home.
Prediction: Tennessee 30, LSU 27.
at Florida, Oct. 15
At this point, Kelly is probably realizing that every SEC game feels like a big rivalry contest.
In 2021, LSU stunned the Gators 49-42 in a game that felt like the beginning of the end for Dan Mullen at Florida.
First-year Florida coach Billy Napier never got a shot at LSU during four successful seasons at UL, and I don’t expect him to waste his first shot at the Tigers at Florida.
LSU fans will be less than pleased.
Prediction: Florida 24, LSU 17.
Ole Miss, Oct. 22
LSU has to stop the bleeding before the bye week with heavily-favored Alabama coming to Death Valley on Nov. 5, and Ole Miss should offer an opportunity.
This feels like it will be a transitional season for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.
LSU fans can rejoice.
Prediction: LSU 38, Ole Miss 24.
at Arkansas, Nov. 12
This game may very well be the most important of the season, with a chance for the Tigers to possibly lock up win No. 7 before hosting UAB and making the difficult trip to face a talented Texas A&M squad in the regular season finale.
Arkansas should be competitive again, but LSU is probably a little more talented thanks to its efforts in the transfer portal - adding former Razorbacks like Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks.
With a win over the Razorbacks, LSU will be bowling somewhere in Florida and the Tigers will have the wind at their backs going into the final two games of the regular season.
Prediction: LSU 30, Arkansas 20.