Former LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Joe Burrow took to Twitter Monday morning to offer words of encouragement to college athletes after the Big Ten reportedly canceled their 2020 football season.

"I feel for all college athletes right now," Burrow wrote.

The Big Ten voted to call off its football season for the fall, becoming the first major college conference that won't play football in the fall, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers," Burrow wrote. "If this had happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now."

It's unclear how and if the Big Ten will try to play in the spring.

The regular season was scheduled to start in just three weeks, but the NCAA and its universities have been forced to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic.

