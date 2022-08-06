Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Saturday marks 29 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 29, Mike Williams:
29 Mike Williams
CB/S, 1972-74
All-American 1974
All-SEC 1972, ’73, ‘74
It would not be overstating things to label Mike Williams’ LSU career as “historic.”
One of the first two players to break the LSU football color barrier when he signed with the Tigers in 1971 (running back Lora Hinton who signed that year is credited as being the first), in 1974 Williams went on to become LSU’s first African American player to earn All-American status.
Born in 1953 in New Orleans, Williams was a starter from his very first varsity game in 1972 (freshmen were not eligible to play then) when he arrived from Covington High School. As a sophomore, Williams recorded career-best 66 tackles and four interceptions.
“He is an extremely coachable and dedicated young man,” then LSU assistant coach Don “Scooter” Purvis said. “As a freshman he showed reaction quickness as good as any back I’ve seen, including (All-American Tommy) Casanova.”
A three-time All-SEC choice, Williams recorded 50 tackles and three interceptions in 1973, prompting Advocate sportswriter Joe Planas to write that Williams “plays the corner like he owns the whole block.” For his senior season, Williams switched from cornerback to safety, recording 63 tackles with two fumble recoveries.
After his playing career at LSU ended, Williams was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 1975 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. Again returning to cornerback, Williams started over 100 games with the Chargers over the next eight seasons before finishing his pro career in 1983 with the Los Angeles Rams.
“He’s as good at covering passes as anyone I’ve ever seen,” then Chargers coach Tommy Prothro said, “and he is tough.”
A tough, history-making player.
CAREER STATS
Year G Tackles FR INTs
1972 11 66 1 4
1973 11 50 0 3
1974 11 63 2 0
TOTALS 33 179 3 7
OTHER GREATS
Liffort Hobley, S, 1980, 1982-84
A two-time All-SEC selction in 1983 and 1984, Hobley ranks among LSU’s career leaders with 10 interceptions.
Andraez “Greedy” Williams, CB, 2017-18
An All-American in 2018 and a two-time All-SEC selection, Williams started all 24 games in his LSU career and led the SEC in 2017 with six interceptions.