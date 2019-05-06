A few days before a scheduled mini-camp tryout, former LSU defensive back Terrence Alexander will get a shot to continue his football career in Minnesota.

Alexander has an agreement to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, a source told The Advocate Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 182-pound Alexander is scheduled to attend the Vikings mini-camp this weekend, and he will be the seventh LSU player to sign with an NFL franchise, the fourth to sign as a free agent.

Inside linebacker Devin White was drafted No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cornerback Greedy Williams went No. 46 to the Cleveland Brown, and tight end Foster Moreau was selected in the fourth round, No. 137 overall by the Oakland Raiders.

Former safety John Battle signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets, offensive guard Garrett Brumfield signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and running back Nick Brossette signed with the New England Patriots.

Former placekicker Cole Tracy left his tryout last weekend at Green Bay without a contract, and he is still to attend the New Orleans Saints mini-camp this upcoming weekend along with former LSU defensive back Ed Paris.

The graduate transfer from Stanford arrived at LSU when questions still remained whether or not starting cornerback Kristian Fulton's suspension for using another person's urine during a drug test would be lifted by the NCAA in time for the 2018 season.

Alexander even turned down a $110,000-per-year cyber security job in San Francisco to play football at LSU and see how far his career could go.

When Fulton suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Arkansas, Alexander started at corner in the final three games of the season.

Alexander recorded 23 tackles and three passes defended at LSU, adding to his totals at Stanford, where he recorded 57 career tackles and an interception.