Out with a sore arm for more than two weeks, LSU freshman Landon Marceaux is close to pitching again.

Coach Paul Mainieri said Marceaux felt “great” after throwing consecutive days earlier this week. LSU wanted Marceaux to stretch his arm on Thursday, but heavy rain moved practice indoors.

LSU baseball standout Daniel Cabrera out for series against Texas A&M Daniel Cabrera will continue to sit this weekend when LSU baseball hosts Texas A&M.

Still, Mainieri said Marceaux could throw a bullpen Friday, setting him for a possible return when LSU plays at Southern next Tuesday.

Marceaux opened the season in LSU’s weekend rotation, but he dropped out of it after he allowed six runs against Texas in less than two innings. His last start, he gave up two runs over two innings.

Marceaux has not pitched since March 20, a span of more than two weeks.