LSU coach Ed Orgeron has already restructured most of his coaching staff, and, according to a new report, he may have to fend off a suitor for cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.
Newly hired Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has reportedly made an offer to bring Raymond to Austin, according to FootballScoop. Sarkisian is building his staff while serving in his final game as offensive coordinator at Alabama, which plays Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday.
Raymond, a former LSU defensive back, just finished his ninth season as an assistant on LSU's staff, including the first season of a three-year deal that paid him $575,000 in 2020, before COVID-19 reductions. The raise also made the 51-year-old Raymond LSU's recruiting coordinator.
Texas would not be the first to attempt to lure Raymond away from Baton Rouge. Raymond chose to stay with LSU in January 2019, after the coach was reportedly set to interview with Georgia.