Jasmine Carson, a 5-foot-10 guard, has signed to play for LSU as a graduate transfer from West Virginia.
Carson played in 12 games for the Mountaineers during her senior season, averaging 5.2 points in 12 minutes a game while shooting 45.3% from the field. She announced during the middle of the season that she would transfer.
As a junior at West Virginia, Carson played in 25 games and earned one start. She shot 37.5% from behind the arc and scored in double figures six times during the 2020-21 season.
Prior to her time at West Virginia, Carson played at Georgia Tech. During her sophomore season she averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.