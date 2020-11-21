Score by quarters
LSU 3 17 0 7 — 27
Arkansas 7 7 7 3 — 24
First quarter
LSU: Cade York 49 field goal at 7:37. DRIVE: 8 plays, 51 yards, 2:16. KEY PLAYS: TJ Finley starts the drive with an 18-yard pass to Jaray Jenkins to the LSU 37. Finley 20 pass to Terrace Marshall on third-and-7 extends the drive at the Arkansas 37. Tyrion Davis-Price 7 run to the Arkansas 30 gets York in field-goal range. TIGERS 3, RAZORBACKS 0.
ARKANSAS: Treylon Burks 65 pass from Feleipe Franks at 3:40 (A.J. Reed kick). DRIVE: 4-92-1:05. KEY PLAYS: After being backed up to his own 8-yard line after a 58-yard Zach Von Rosenberg punt, Franks starts the drive with a 13-yard pass to Blake Kern to the Arkansas 21. RAZORBACKS 7, TIGERS 3.
Second quarter
LSU: Racey McMath 30 pass from Finley at 13:54 (York kick). DRIVE: 10-75-4:46. KEY PLAYS: Davis-Price 3 run to the LSU 36 keeps drive alive. Davis-Price 22 run to the Arkansas 42. Finley 5 pass to Arik Gilbert on fourth-and-3 to the Arkansas 30. TIGERS 10, RAZORBACKS 7.
LSU: Davis-Price 1 run at 4:21 (York kick). DRIVE: 1-1-0:03. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on Jabril Cox's interception of Franks and 36-yard return to the Arkansas 1. TIGERS 17, RAZORBACKS 7.
ARKANSAS: Franks 10 run at 3:44 (AJ Reed kick). DRIVE: 3-75-0:37. KEY PLAYS: On the first play, Mike Woods 50 pass from Franks to the LSU 25. Jay Ward 15-yard pass interference penalty puts the ball at the 10 to set up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 17, RAZORBACKS 14.
LSU: York 24 field goal at 0:00. DRIVE: 14-69-3:44.KEY PLAYS: Finley 12 pass to McMath to midfield. John Emery 3 run on third-and-2 extends the drive at the Arkansas 39. Finley 12 pass to Gilbert on third-and-10 to the Arkansas 27. Finley 16 pass to Gilbert to the 11. TIGERS 20, RAZORBACKS 14.
Third quarter
ARKANSAS: Smith 1 run at 1:04 (Reed kick). DRIVE: 6-95-1:30. KEY PLAYS: Backed up to his own 5 after a punt, Franks' 29-yard pass to Woods on the first play gets the Razorbacks out of the hole. Franks 50 pass to Woods sets up first-and-goal to the LSU 2. RAZORBACKS 21, TIGERS 20.
Fourth quarter
ARKANSAS: Reed 22 field goal at 12:42. DRIVE: 7-88-2:24. KEY PLAYS: Backed up to his own 8, Franks starts the drive with a 51-yard pass to T.J. Hammonds to the LSU 41. Hammonds 29 run to the LSU 6. RAZORBACKS 24, TIGERS 20.
LSU: Jaray Jenkins 13 pass from Finley at 3:59 (York kick). DRIVE: 10-67-3:31. KEY PLAYS: Finley 15-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte and a 15-yard targeting penalty on Jalen Catalon puts the ball on the Arkansas 36. On third-and-9 at the Arkansas 24, Finley 16 pass to Gilbert to the 8 keeps the drive alive. Five-yard intentional grounding call on Finley moves the ball back before the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 27, RAZORBACKS 24.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 27, Arkansas 24
RECORDS: LSU 3-3, Arkansas 3-5
ATTENDANCE: 16,500
NEXT GAME: at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., Saturday (ESPN)
Sheldon Mickles