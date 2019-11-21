LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's premier running back, the award announced Thursday afternoon.
The 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior ranks 30th nationally with 958 rushing yards, and he leads the Southeastern Conference with 12 rushing touchdowns.
Edwards-Helaire rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown in LSU's 58-37 win at Ole Miss, and he added four catches for 22 yards.
Edwards-Helaire would be the first LSU player to win the award, which was created in 1989 and named after former Southern Methodist running back Doak Walker.
Finalists will be announced on Dec. 2, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 12.
No. 1 LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) next plays Arkansas on Saturday at 6 p.m.
2019 Doak Walker Award semifinalists
LeVante Bellamy (Sr.), Western Michigan
A.J. Dillon (Jr.), Boston College
J.K. Dobbins (Jr.), Ohio State
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Jr.), LSU
Travis Etienne (Jr.), Clemson
Kenneth Gainwell (Fr.), Memphis
Chuba Hubbard (So.), Oklahoma State
Xavier Jones (Sr.), SMU
Zack Moss (Sr.), Utah
Jonathan Taylor (Jr.), Wisconsin