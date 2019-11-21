BR.lsuolemissmain.111719 HS 3951.JPG
Buy Now

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) carries the ball past Ole Miss defensive back Jalen Julius (26) in the second half of the Tigers' 58-37 win over Ole Miss, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's premier running back, the award announced Thursday afternoon.

The 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior ranks 30th nationally with 958 rushing yards, and he leads the Southeastern Conference with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown in LSU's 58-37 win at Ole Miss, and he added four catches for 22 yards.

Edwards-Helaire would be the first LSU player to win the award, which was created in 1989 and named after former Southern Methodist running back Doak Walker.

Finalists will be announced on Dec. 2, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 12.

No. 1 LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) next plays Arkansas on Saturday at 6 p.m.

2019 Doak Walker Award semifinalists

LeVante Bellamy (Sr.), Western Michigan

A.J. Dillon (Jr.), Boston College

J.K. Dobbins (Jr.), Ohio State

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Jr.), LSU

Travis Etienne (Jr.), Clemson

Kenneth Gainwell (Fr.), Memphis

Chuba Hubbard (So.), Oklahoma State

Xavier Jones (Sr.), SMU

Zack Moss (Sr.), Utah

Jonathan Taylor (Jr.), Wisconsin

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments