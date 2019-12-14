NEW YORK — "Yet" now has a name.
Every time someone told the late Billy Cannon he was the only Heisman winner from LSU, he responded, "Yet," always believing another was soon to come.
His name is Joe Burrow.
The LSU quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy.
Sixty years were bridged in a matter of seconds as Burrow lifted the bronze statue inside the PlayStation Theater in New York City, a crowd applauding as one had in 1959, when a running back with legendary speed and a magical Halloween run won college football's most prestigious individual award for the first time in school history.
Now there is a second.
[OWN A PIECE OF HISTORY: Click here to see how you can commemorate Joe Burrow's historic Heisman Trophy win.]
"The first thing I want to say is ..." Burrow began in his acceptance speech.
Then the pause came. The hitch in his voice. The wipe of a tear.
He thanked his offensive line first. His blockers. Then the skill players that make up LSU's record-breaking attack, which ranks first nationally with 554.3 yards per game.
Then, Burrow looked into the crowd and saw his head coach.
The tears came again.
Burrow managed to meet Ed Orgeron's eyes and tell him: "You have no idea what you mean to my family."
Orgeron nodded back, fighting tears of his own, squeezing the hand of his wife, Kelly.
"When you saw him up there," Orgeron said later, "it was with his heart, and that's how he plays. He has great heart, great grit, and that's what makes him the best player in America."
Was any other outcome in New York possible?
Burrow won the Heisman in one of the largest landslides in history.
Burrow received 1,846 more voting points than runner-up, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, making it the largest margin of victory in Heisman Trophy history.
Burrow received a 90.7% share of first-place votes, breaking the record held by Ohio State's Troy Smith (86.7) in 2006. Burrow also had the highest percentage of possible Heisman points (93.8%), and his name was included on a record-breaking 95.5% of total Heisman ballots.
The LSU quarterback's 841 first-place votes were the second-most in history, falling just shy of O.J. Simpson's 855 when he won the award at Southern California in 1968.
The legend of Burrow's Louisiana legacy is nearly complete.
All that remains is a national championship run that begins when No. 1 LSU (13-0) plays No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal Dec. 28 in Atlanta.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior is on his way to breaking every single passing record in LSU history, and he has already set single-season Southeastern Conference records in yards passing (4,715) and touchdowns (48).
If his completion percentage (77.9%) holds the rest of the season, it will break an NCAA record once set by Texas quarterback Colt McCoy (76.7% in 2008).
Such marks were unparalleled by the other three finalists: Oklahoma's Hurts and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young.
And then there were the victories, yes, the memorable LSU victories that have been clipped and filed in memories across Louisiana.
All of them contained a Heisman moment from the state's adopted son.
Burrow's third-and-17 touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson to beat Texas, which Burrow delivered on the run, leaning on center Lloyd Cushenberry.
A 54-yard, back-breaking bomb to Ja'Marr Chase that sealed victory against Florida, just after Orgeron said: "This is what great quarterbacks are made of. We're going out there to score."
How Burrow popped up after a late hit out of bounds against Auburn, only to lead another touchdown drive in a 23-20 victory.
Never trailing in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, leading the Tigers to their first win over the Crimson Tide since 2011.
And the SEC Championship Game? The title match which likely cost Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa the Heisman in 2018?
Burrow banished all doubt with his most tantalizing play yet, evading the same Georgia defender twice before launching a deep pass on the run that fell safely into the hands of Justin Jefferson that went 71 yards.
"If that play doesn't win the Heisman, then I don't know what will," Cushenberry said then. "It's not even close."
Those are the sort of plays Orgeron knew his team needed, saying throughout the season that to win a national championship you need a championship quarterback.
Can't see video below? Click here.
And there Orgeron was inside the New York theater, watching his quarterback fight through tears and deep breaths — "the most," Burrow said later, "I've cried in 23 years of living."
All the names of the people who helped Burrow reach this moment were running through his head, Burrow said, but in the moment, he needed to get the words out.
"You took a chance on me, not knowing if I could play or not," Burrow said. "I'm forever grateful for you."
That's where this journey all began, remember?
Back in the spring of 2018, when LSU's quarterback situation was stunted in its shaky history, mixed with an unstable position battle with Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse — the latter two later transferring out of the program.
So, LSU became among five SEC schools who pursued Burrow as a graduate transfer from Ohio State, his father, Jimmy, said, and the other schools made the argument: Why would Joe want to go over there and hand the ball off 50 times a game?
But when Burrow first visited LSU's athletic facility, the Tigers coaching staff presented a video of every play that Burrow had ever played at Ohio State, spliced in with the new plays LSU had installed during spring football.
There was potential within Burrow's limited film in the 10 games he played as a Buckeye, the Ohio State career which Burrow recently revealed was altered when he broke his hand in an indoor drill in 2017.
It was a freak accident, Burrow said, his hand got caught in a linebacker's pads, and the injury "altered the course of my whole career."
"I do think about it all the time," Burrow said at a pre-Heisman interview in New York on Friday.
Burrow said he tried to come back "way faster" than he should have, and he eventually lost a quarterback battle with Dwayne Haskins, who finished third in the Heisman voting himself after leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 season in 2018.
So Burrow left his home state for LSU, an unfamiliar place where he knew he could compete for championships.
The journey seems so surreal now for Burrow. So unlikely.
"I didn't play for three years," Burrow said on the stage to Orgeron. "You took a chance on me, not knowing if I could play or not. I'm forever grateful for you."
Burrow turned to the crowd.
"Can you imagine a guy like Coach O giving me the keys to his football program?" Burrow said. "He just means so much to me and my family, and to LSU. I sure hope they give him a lifetime contract. He deserves it."
Burrow will also be welcome in Louisiana for a lifetime.
The entire state is buried in Burrow mania. Billboards flash his face over Interstate 10. Zippy's restaurant named a dish the "Joey Burriteaux" after the famed quarterback's personal order.
Burrow has converted a large section of Ohio into Tiger fans. People have buzzed in his hometown Athens of parades, signage and statues if Burrow were to win the Heisman.
On Friday, the Athens City School District made it Joe Burrow Day, wearing gold and purple to school.
"Without a doubt," said Nathan White, Burrow's football coach at Athens High, "it'll be something that is remembered around here forever."
Add the Heisman to the list of memories.
Add it next to Burrow's final game in Tiger Stadium, when he wore a jersey during the senior night ceremony that read "Burreaux" on the back — a gesture to return the love to the people who loved him.
It's a height of fame that no Tiger has reached since Cannon, who died two days after news broke of Burrow's transfer from Ohio State to LSU.
Does Burrow believe in fate?
"I'm a kind of superstitious guy," Burrow said, "and so there's too many things like that in football to not believe in something."
Cannon's daughter, Bunnie, said her father always wanted to share his experiences and advice with the next Heisman winner, the only other person who would understand the weight of fame he'd have to bear.
And although that day never came in Cannon's lifetime, he always believed it would.
Bunnie also waited.
She worked at the Heisman ceremonies from 2004 to 2009, a gatekeeper for the Green Room, where the Heisman finalists waited for their names to be called.
Bunnie straightened Leinart's tie before he won in 2004.
She watched Alabama running back Mark Ingram play video games before his crowning in 2009.
This year, Bunnie returned to the Heisman ceremony for the first time since Ingram's win. She knew in her gut that Burrow would join her father after his heroic play in the Florida game, and she called the Heisman Trophy Trust for a ticket that weekend.
Cannon's wife, Dot, met Burrow for the first time at the LSU operations building Tuesday morning, and the Cannon family wrote Burrow a private letter he read on the plane to New York.
Burrow kept the contents of the letter private, and he smiled about their meeting.
"They said he was a tough guy just like me," Burrow said. "They said we would have been best friends."
Two LSU Heisman Trophy winners.
Billy Cannon. Joe Burrow.
Two Louisiana legacies.
"I'm just a kid from Ohio coming down chasing a dream," Burrow said. "The entire state has welcomed me and my entire family with open arms, and invited us to be native Louisianians."