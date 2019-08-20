Mississippi LSU Passing Football
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) celebrates his interception with safety Grant Delpit (9) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana, in Baton Rouge, La.

 Gerald Herbert

Two LSU football players have been named to the AP All-American teams, which were released Tuesday.

Junior safety Grant Delpit was named to the first-team defense and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton was named to the second-team defense.

LSU was the only school in the country to have two defensive backs among the AP's selections. With three players each, Clemson and Alabama tied for the most players on the first team.

The AP's preseason list is the latest to give a nod to the Tigers. 

Delpit and sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson were both recognized on the ESPN preseason All-American team earlier Tuesday.

