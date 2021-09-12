A rundown of LSU's next opponent, the Central Michigan Chippewas ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: First meeting

ON CENTRAL MICHIGAN

RECORD: 1-1

RESULTS SO FAR: Lost to Missouri 34-24, defeated Robert Morris 45-0

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Jacob Sirmon, running back Lew Nichols, wide receiver JaCorey Sullivan

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Troy Brown, defensive lineman Troy Hairston, safety Devonni Reed

RUMBLINGS: Central Michigan has never played LSU, but CMU coach Jim McElwain is well-acquainted with the Tigers as Alabama's offensive coordinator (2008-11) and Florida's head coach (2015-17). McElwain returned to the sideline Saturday after missing the opener with Missouri because of an emergency appendectomy.

ON THE CHIPPEWAS OFFENSE

The starters were pulled early against Robert Morris, but Sirmon, Nichols and Sullivan had huge games when CMU threw a scare into Missouri. Sirmon passed for 295 yards; Nichols, the 2020 Mid-American Conference freshman of the year, rushed for 135 yards; and Sullivan had eight catches for 102 yards and two TDs.

ON THE CHIPPEWAS DEFENSE

This unit is anchored by Brown, a speedy 218-pounder who has earned first-team All-MAC honors the past two seasons with 24½ tackles for loss in that time. Hairston was a consensus preseason first-team All-MAC pick and Reed, one of the team's top tacklers, is a veteran four-year starter in the back end.

