In recent weeks, LSU basketball coach Will Wade has talked about needing to find a closer for his team in clutch, late-game situations.
With Tremont Waters having served in that role for the past two seasons, Wade said his team was lacking in that area.
But Wade got what he was looking for in Saturday night’s game with Mississippi State.
Skylar Mays did his best impersonation of Waters with a buzzer-beating 20-foot shot from the left elbow to lift LSU to a 60-59 win over State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Taking an inbounds pass from Charles Manning after Mississippi State had taken a 59-58 lead on a basket by Reggie Perry with 4.6 seconds remaining, Mays, who was closely guarded by Nick Weatherspoon, raced up the left side of the floor.
He put a spin move to get rid of Weatherspoon, then raised up and hit nothing but net as the horn went off.
The field goal set off a wild celebration after a comeback that saw LSU (11-4, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) fall behind by nine points with 5:18 to play after Mississippi State (9-6, 0-3 SEC) took control of the game at the halfway point of the second half.
LSU players dog-piled Mays on the court while the crowd went wild after the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 16-6 over the final five-plus minutes to pull out the victory.
It was the fourth win in a row for LSU, while State fell for the fourth time in its past five games.
Mays’ clutch field goal gave him 11 points for the night after he was 3 of 10 from the floor in the first 39 minutes, 59 seconds of the tense game.
Emmitt Williams had a game-high 17 points for LSU, which struggled in hitting just 37.3% from the field, and Manning had 15.
Weatherspoon had a team-high 14 points for Mississippi State, which also had a tough night in connecting on 33.9% of its field-goal attempts, while Perry had 13 and Abdul Ado 12.
LSU got into a hole in the second half when, as Wade predicted after his team dominated Arkansas on the backboards Wednesday night, State started going to the glass more aggressively.
While LSU had a decided height advantage in outrebounding Arkansas by 29 in a 79-77 victory, Wade figured the shoe might be on the other foot against Mississippi State.
“If you think we can offensive rebound wait until you see the old Mississippi State Bulldogs,” he said that evening. “They pin their ears back; they go to the glass like no other team.”
Mississippi State proved him right, especially in a crucial two-minute stretch of the second half when they needed to make something happen en route to outrebounding LSU 49-31.
The Bulldogs crashed the glass for five offensive rebounds in a 96-second stretch to turn a three-point deficit into a three-point lead, then pushed it to nine before the Tigers mounted the rally.