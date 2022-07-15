LSU's Dylan Crews and Tre’ Morgan claimed bronze medals Friday at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands, as the U.S. Collegiate National team posted a 5-1 win over Japan at Pim Mulier Stadium.
Team USA completed the event with a 4-3 record that included wins over Japan, Cuba, Italy and the Netherlands.
Crews started all seven of the tournament games in right field. He drew six walks, scored four runs and drove in one run. Morgan started six games at first base, and he drew three walks, scored two runs and collected one RBI.