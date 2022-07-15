BR.texasamlsu.031922 HS 999.JPG

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3) slides safely into home plate to score behind Texas AM catcher Troy Claunch (12) as the Tigers open Southeastern Conference play against the Aggies, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU's Dylan Crews and Tre’ Morgan claimed bronze medals Friday at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands, as the U.S. Collegiate National team posted a 5-1 win over Japan at Pim Mulier Stadium.

Team USA completed the event with a 4-3 record that included wins over Japan, Cuba, Italy and the Netherlands.

Crews started all seven of the tournament games in right field. He drew six walks, scored four runs and drove in one run. Morgan started six games at first base, and he drew three walks, scored two runs and collected one RBI.