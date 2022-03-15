Right-hander Will Hellmers made his second midweek start Tuesday against Tulane, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be the midweek guy next week.
LSU continues to test the waters with its starting pitchers with the only consistent face being right-hander Blake Money as the Friday starter. Right-hander Ty Floyd has started two Sundays, but more recently he has taken the Saturday spot twice.
While Fridays and Saturdays might become predictable, LSU coach Jay Johnson said he plans to keep the mystery lingering.
“I think from a program standpoint, we'd like to get to the point where you could iron it out — this is Friday, this is Saturday, this is Sunday, this is Tuesday,” Johnson said. “I believe we'll get there someday, whether that's this year or in the future.”
LSU didn’t return any starting pitchers from last year. Johnson said by evaluating each game individually, he gives pitchers the opportunity to compete.
As a result, seven different pitchers have started through the Tigers’ first 16 games, but only four have made more than one start: Money, Floyd, Hellmers and right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard. Left-hander Riley Cooper, right-hander Garrett Edwards and right-hander Grant Taylor have each made one start.
Hilliard started for the first time in two weeks Sunday after Taylor got the start against Baylor at the Shriners Classic the previous Sunday. It was also Hilliard's longest outing this year at six innings. He pitched four innings against Southern in his previous outing Feb. 26, allowing two hits and two earned runs.
Cooper, one of few left-handed options, started during two of his 29 appearances at Arizona last year. His first start this year against Louisiana Tech didn’t go well when he allowed six hits and three earned runs through two innings. Since then, he’s allowed five hits and one earned run through 4⅔ innings out of the bullpen.
“There’s not a lot of strikeouts with him — they’re going to come when he gets deeper in counts, but he's going to put the ball in play and he needs our support,” LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly said. “He's got that plus changeup over the plus breaking balls. So, when we find the right moment, you know, he's gonna be really hard on somebody.”
Left-hander Trey Shaffer, who has pitched four innings of relief during his five appearances this season, might be an option down the road, but he is playing catch up after transferring from Southeastern Louisiana in December.
“He's super talented, but he didn’t get fall ball,” Kelly said. “He didn't know anything about the way I wanted to do things, so he's learning and when that happens, you tend to be a little overwhelmed. The simplicity of pitching kind of gets put in the backseat.”
There are still some names Johnson believes in that he hasn’t had the chance to try. He said true freshman Cale Lansville is a future starter, and he hopes Cooper will be an important piece of the rotation.
But right now, the coaches are watching film on each team before making the final call the day of the game. Kelly watches the opponents' hitters; assistant coach Dan Fitzgerald observes the running and bunting tendencies of the other team to position the LSU infielders; and hitting coach Marc Wanaka positions the LSU outfielders.
Johnson watches both the opposing pitching staff and the lineup on the other team, so he can talk with Kelly about who to put on the mound.
“It’s a little bit unconventional,” Johnson said. “It's just important to look at what's best and you know, the volume of guys that we feel like can do a good job is a great thing.”