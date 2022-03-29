Along the sideline at LSU football practice, one of the greatest players in school history crossed his arms with a sheet of paper rolled tightly in one hand and his other cupped against his chin.
Tyrann Mathieu returned to the facility this week, arriving Monday on a private jet. He toured the building, met new coach Brian Kelly and watched practice, quietly observing the safeties during a 20-minute open period Tuesday afternoon.
Mathieu, who Kelly said will sit in meetings and speak to the team while he's in town, was one of three former LSU players in attendance. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Thaddeus Moss also came to practice Tuesday, the third day of spring ball.
As they watched, LSU went through drills in full pads for the first time. The opening included individual drills and a brief period that showed the full defensive personnel.
From left, LSU linebacker Mike Jones (19), LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99), LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) and LSU defensive end Ali Gaye (11) work in a drill during spring practice, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the LSU football practice facility in Baton Rouge, La.
Ten players were not seen: sixth-year safety Todd Harris Jr., sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers, senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, sophomore safety Major Burns, junior linebacker Antoine Sampah, sophomore defensive back Pig Cage, fifth-year senior defensive end Soni Fonua, senior defensive end Jarell Cherry, junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and junior offensive lineman Thomas Perry.
Cage, a walk-on who started and made three tackles for a loss in the Texas Bowl, is no longer listed on LSU's online roster. Junior linebacker Josh White also has been removed from the roster after entering the transfer portal.
The third day of practice further affirmed LSU will use a standup outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. Junior BJ Ojulari went first at the new spot, followed by redshirt sophomore Phillip Webb and sophomore Zavier Carter.
Junior Jaquelin Roy continued to get first-team reps at defensive tackle alongside sophomore Maason Smith. The second-team interior defensive linemen were Jacobian Guillory and Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo.
Without Bernard-Converse on the field, sophomore Damarius McGhee got some first-team reps at cornerback.