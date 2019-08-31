It was a familiar question, an oh-so familiar question in a week leading up to the first LSU football game of the season.

So was its answer, when LSU quarterback Joe Burrow smirked at a gaggle of reporters and told them yes indeed, the Tigers offense was going to change for the better.

"I think the old narrative is going to go away that you guys like writing about," Burrow said.

Did you actually believe him?

Well, after seasons and seasons (and seasons) of promised points and offensive improvements, the Tigers finally delivered their promise Saturday night before a crowd of 97,420 at Tiger Stadium: LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3.

LSU actually delivered on multiple promises that coaches and players have been saying since first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady was hired in January to construct a no-huddle, run-pass option spread offense with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Burrow said before the season began: "We're going to score a lot of points, and I don't think a lot of people are used to LSU scoring 40, 50, 60 points a game."

No people aren't. LSU's point total Saturday night was the most the program had scored in a season opener since beating Division I-AA Western Carolina on Sept. 2, 2000 — the first game of the Nick Saban era.

It was also the most the Tigers had scored in regulation since beating New Mexico State 63-7 in 2014.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire: "No doubt. I mean, (Burrow's) comfortable. Joe and I have conversations in the backfield, he's that comfortable."

The senior quarterback was 23 of 27 passing for 278 yards and five touchdowns. Burrow now shares the school's single-game touchdown record with Zach Mettenberger (2013, UAB), and his single-game completion percentage (85.2) ranks fifth in school history.

"Joe can see the field," Orgeron said. "Joe can go through his route progression. Now, the opponents are going to be a little bit tougher coming up, and the pass rush is going to be there and the ball's going to have to come out quicker."

Burrow marched LSU to touchdown drives on each of the team's five first possessions, and he showed what the run-pass option can do on the first drive, when he faked a handoff to Edwards-Helaire and zipped a 13-yard touchdown pass over the middle to sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

The Tigers' lead ballooned to 35-0 by the 9:58 mark in the second quarter. Burrow participated in one drive in the second half, and sophomore Myles Brennan played the rest of the game, going 7 of 12 passing for 72 yards.

Ed Orgeron: "We're mainly going to be out of '11' personnel (on Saturday). One tight end, three receivers, one back."

LSU never varied from that personnel package while Burrow was in the game. "Didn't need to," Orgeron said. But the Tigers were still able to be multiple and diverse while preserving its four-, five-wide-receiver sets a week ahead of its showdown against No. 10 Texas in Austin.

Early on, Edwards-Helaire motioned from the backfield and spread out wide. Tight ends Thaddeus Moss, Tory Carter and Stephen Sullivan shuffled in and out, giving the Tigers a several different skill sets — Moss (all-around), Carter (blocking) and Sullivan (receiving) — while giving the defense the same look.

Well, LSU didn't save everything for Texas.

On the second drive of the game, Edwards-Helaire flipped with Burrow to quarterback and took the wildcat snap for a 2-yard rush to the Georgia Southern 27.

Burrow flipped back to quarterback on the next play and completed a 15-yard pass to Edwards-Helaire. Three plays later, Edwards-Helaire scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-0 with 8:10 left in the first quarter.

Joe Brady: "We say, 'Everyone is going to eat.’ ”

LSU's wide receivers feasted like they were linemen. Twelve receivers caught at least one pass, and seven receivers caught at least two. Each of the starting receivers caught a touchdown pass: Terrace Marshall (3), Justin Jefferson (1) and Chase (1).

Jefferson led the game with 87 yards on five catches.

Orgeron: "We're going to be no-huddle. I told the guys to get in the huddle the other day. They don't know what that is anymore."

LSU's pace was quick: The Tigers averaged 22.5 seconds between plays while Burrow was in the game (according to The Advocate's stopwatch), and the no-huddle, up-tempo pace clearly rattled Georgia Southern.

Late in the second quarter, Burrow hurried the offense to the line after a 13-yard reception by Jefferson to the LSU 35. It took the team 14.2 seconds to snap the ball, and Burrow unfurled a 44-yard pass to Moss to the Georgia Southern 21.

"That's just part of our offense," said Moss, who had two catches for 61 yards. "We're just a spread, tempo offense. That's what we're going to do."

Two plays later, Burrow completed a 11-yard touchdown pass to Marshall to make the score 42-3.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry: "We didn't perform to our standards last year. Like, the games we lost? Those were on us. I've been saying that since last year. So, we've got to step up."

LSU did not allow a sack Saturday night, which was the first time the Tigers didn't give up a sack since its 24-21 upset loss to Troy in 2017.

LSU needed vast improvements after ranking 106th nationally in 2018 with 35 total sacks allowed, and although the zero in the sack category came against a non-Power 5 school, Orgeron was "very pleased."

"It's a start," Cushenberry said. "It's a good way to start the season. We know going throughout the course of the season, it's going to get tougher."

The Tigers offense gives off confidence that it has rarely had in Baton Rouge, and the Tigers will next play the Longhorns at 6:30 p.m Saturday.

So that final score, 55-3. Does it provide an answer to all those questions about the offense that have been brewing for years?

"You know how that is," Orgeron said with a chuckle. "You've just got to keep on playing."