The Chimes on Highland in Baton Rouge was silent.
LSU was held scoreless in the third quarter and Alabama had just closed the gap on the Tigers' lead, making it 33-27 at the start of the third quarter.
And then, it wasn't quiet anymore.
With each Joe Burrow completion, the crowd got louder. Then Baton Rouge native and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire found into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter.
The new Chimes’ rooftop bar nearly blew off as the crowd inside the restaurant roared with each LSU score.
After one last anxious moment, created by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's 85-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 1:21 remaining in the game, an LSU recovery on the ensuing onside kick the party started.
Baton Rouge native Randy Roller, a patron of The Chimes on Saturday evening, was confident all game, even among the frayed nerves the fans around him. No matter how many times Alabama seemed to close the gap, he was calm, cool and collected.
“Are y’all still nervous?” Roller asked those around him as LSU kneeled out the clock at the end of the game.
Roller said this was one of the best football games he had seen in years, and is confident in LSU’s chances to make it to the College Football Playoff. He thinks the only teams that can compete are Ohio State, Clemson and maybe Georgia in the SEC Championship. He also admits LSU will probably have to face the Crimson Tide again at some point in the postseason
But tonight, for Roller, an LSU win is good for everybody.
“When LSU’s good, when the Saints are good, it helps the economy so much,” Roller said. “Look at all the people in here.”
The Chimes staff and bartenders said it was like a regular gameday, with about same crowd size, but the vibe in the restaurant was anything but. It felt like a Saturday Night in Death Valley, with fans dressed up and the Golden Band from Tigerland song playing through every commercial break.
More than an hour after the conclusion of the game, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” and the LSU fight song continued to play from The Chimes’ speakers as fans filtered in and out, enjoying the end of their team's eight-game losing streak to Alabama.