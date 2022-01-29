Near the end of December, Gordon McKernan was duck hunting in Kansas when he heard rumors. Whether or not they were true, he didn’t want LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to consider leaving for another Southeastern Conference school over the potential for a lucrative name, image and likeness deal somewhere else.
“That's just wrong,” McKernan said. “We can't allow that to happen. We can't have our best player, our star player, leave us for a rival school.”
McKernan contacted Boutte through mutual friends, and they arranged a meeting. Boutte soon silenced the rumors by posting “i’m locked in” with a tiger emoji on social media.
Over time, McKernan and Boutte’s family settled on a deal that gave Boutte an undisclosed amount of money in exchange for his marketing and advertising rights. MatchPoint Connection, an NIL platform Boutte joined last summer, helped facilitate the deal.
In the weeks since, McKernan has signed deals with three players who transferred to LSU: offensive linemen Miles Frazier, defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. and wide receiver Kyren Lacy. He also announced a partnership with freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers this week, giving him deals with five LSU athletes.
The prominent personal injury attorney believed LSU and the local business community had fallen behind other schools on NIL, which combined with the transfer portal and one-time exemptions created more movement than ever within college football this year. As a staunch LSU supporter, McKernan didn’t want the team to suffer.
“We don't want this current recruiting class coach (Brian) Kelly has put together or other transfer kids not to come here — or us, more importantly, to lose our present kids who are being recruited to some degree to leave our school,” McKernan said. “We need to get off the sidelines and get involved and start giving these student-athletes deals, which in my experience so far, will benefit the business as well as the student-athlete.”
Since individual state laws and new NCAA rules went into effect in July, NIL has morphed into the next arms race in college sports. Schools are trying to keep up with their competitors. Guidelines vary from state to state. Collectives have sprung up as boosters try to influence decisions. Certain athletes, such as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, are valued at more than a million dollars.
“We actually hated the term ‘wild, wild west,’ and now it makes complete sense,” said Mackenzie Landry, the chief brand officer of MatchPoint Connection. “It's absolutely the wild, wild west.”
When athletes finally had the ability to profit off their name, image and likeness, there was no federal framework and little direction from the NCAA after the governing body had much of its authority stripped by the U.S. Supreme Court. The only NCAA rule outlawed “pay-for-play,” meaning athletes had to provide a service in exchange for the money.
Dozens of states, including Louisiana, passed legislation so their schools would have more flexibility. But without oversight, everyone has operated under different rules, allowing some institutions and boosters to participate in the NIL process in ways others cannot. Earlier this week, Ohio State announced a section of its athletic department will help athletes facilitate deals.
Schools in states with NIL laws have become more restricted as a result, putting them at a disadvantage. In response, Alabama repealed its bill to give athletes looser regulations, which lawmakers believed would help recruiting efforts. Florida may amend its law to let schools help facilitate deals, according to Sports Illustrated.
“Frankly, the chaos here has been even more than I imagined,” said Walter Haynes, the president and founder of The Brandr Group. “Part of that is because of the lack of clear direction from the NCAA and so many of the states stepping in and providing their academic institutions some direction.”
All the while, everyone is trying to figure out fair market value. McKernan wanted to make NIL deals last summer, but he thought athletes had an inflated view of what they should receive and waited until the market settled down. The Brandr Group, which is partnered with LSU on group licensing, turned down some companies because their offers were too low.
The situation spilled into recruiting with the transfer portal floating in the background. Jason Belzer, the CEO and co-founder of Student-Athlete NIL, said elite college basketball players could receive between $400,000 and $600,000 in guaranteed NIL opportunities to transfer or verbally commit to a school last summer.
“You have two different markets right now,” Belzer said. “You have the real market, and then you have the inflated recruiting and retention market.”
To keep up, stand-alone companies designed to financially support athletes called “collectives” have popped up around the country. Unaffiliated with schools, the third-party groups involve alumni, boosters and fans. They facilitate deals, connect businesses with athletes and pool donor money in exchange for anything from appearances to autographs.
The Gator Collective in Florida created a subscription service for fans to receive exclusive perks. Offensive linemen at Texas will receive $50,000 from The Clark Field Collective. Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler gave an exclusive interview to the Garnet Trust once he transferred to South Carolina.
“I think various fan groups, for whatever reason, are more ahead of the curve than others in getting collectives set up and understanding how they could get those set up and what was allowed under the NCAA's rules and state laws,” said Mit Winter, an attorney specialized in college sports at Kennyhertz Perry in Kansas City, Missouri. “I think a lot of people assumed it was probably not OK for boosters to get involved or for them to do deals.”
Aware of this, Landry said a collective was started last week called the Tiger Fund to support LSU athletes. Directed by MatchPoint, it will connect businesses with athletes and also let people contribute money to a fund tied to charity to avoid a pay-for-play situation. About five businesses already have contributed a total of six figures to the pool, Landry said.
LSU itself partnered with Altius and The Brandr Group to help with its NIL efforts, going as far as possible without facilitating deals, which isn’t allowed under Louisiana law.
“I can tell our supporters we’re going to be ready for change when it comes, and we will prepare in the best way for our student-athletes and our fans to operate in that space,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward told The Advocate last week. “Whatever comes, we’ll deal with it. I appreciate our fans and businesses and leaders in our community helping us with this change.
“Not to sound arrogant, but I think we’re in a very good long-term position. You can always do better, but I think we’re in a good position to help our student-athletes and benefit in a positive light.”
The Brandr Group soon will begin educating all of LSU’s teams. Once athletes have agreed to group licensing, they can have official merchandise with LSU logos, including jerseys, trading cards, pennants and decals. Haynes said those will arrive later this spring.
LSU also has an NIL event Wednesday, the same day as national signing day, for local businesses to learn more about how they can get involved.
One LSU baseball player, sophomore outfielder Dylan Crews, has two NIL deals. He earned $50 for appearing on a podcast, and he will soon have his own trading cards. Crews may be one of the most marketable athletes on LSU’s campus as the possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
“The NIL stuff is pretty new to us,” Crews said. “It's hard to focus sometimes. It can be a distraction at some point. For me, I try to limit that stuff and keep it as simple as possible.”
As schools continue to operate under various state laws, many hope for a uniform set of national guidelines, but no one expects that to arrive anytime soon. The NCAA’s reach was stripped away, and the organization has asked for help from Congress.
“It's going to get messy without the federal government stepping in,” Landry said. “I'm just not sure when that's going to happen. I think we're going to get another season out of this crazy mess.”
In the meantime, McKernan plans to build marketing campaigns around the athletes, hoping he can harness fandom to help his business as much as the players while staying within the rules so he doesn’t endanger their eligibility. They will appear on social media, in TV commercials and be included on some billboards.
McKernan hopes more local business owners will enter the fray, either with individual deals or through a collective. Amid the uncertainty of how to navigate within the space, he doesn’t want LSU to fall behind.
“I think it's evolving rapidly,” McKernan said, “and where it ends up, not sure.”