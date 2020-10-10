Score by quarters
Missouri 14 10 14 7 — 45
LSU 14 10 17 0 — 41
First quarter
MISSOURI: Tauskie Dove 58 pass from Connor Bazelak at 13:07 (Harrison Mevis kick). DRIVE: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53. KEY PLAY: Bazelak 9-yard pass to Tyler Badie on third-and-2 at the Missouri 33 extends the drive and sets up the touchdown on the next play. MISSOURI 7, LSU 0.
LSU: Terrace Marshall 6 pass from Myles Brennan at 8:03 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 10-75-5:04. KEY PLAYS: Brennan 14-yard pass to Arik Gilbert to the LSU 39. Brennan 20 pass to Gilbert to the MU 43. On fourth-and-5, Brennan 17 pass to Gilbert to the MU 21. Brennan 17 pass to Racey McMath to the 6 sets up the touchdown on the next play. LSU 7, MISSOURI 7.
LSU: Marshall 2 pass from Brennan at 3:45 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-47-2:30. KEY PLAYS: Missouri turns the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass on a fake punt near midfield. On the first play, Brennan 32 pass to Marshall to the MU 15. LSU 14, MISSOURI 7.
MISSOURI: Badie 29 run at 0:22 (Mevis kick). DRIVE: 9-75-3:23. KEY PLAY: Bazelak 15 pass to D'ionte Smith to the MU 47 extends the drive. MISSOURI 14, LSU 14.
Second quarter
LSU: Gilbert 25 pass from Brennan at 14:41 (York kick). DRIVE: 1-25-0:06. KEY PLAY: Drive is set up with a forced fumble on a punt by McMath with Damone Clark recovering. LSU 21, MISSOURI 14.
LSU: York 42 field goal at 11:16. DRIVE: 4-11-1:01. KEY PLAY: Drive is set up on a BJ Ojulari sack of Bazelak and a forced fumble which is recovered by Ali Gaye at the MU 31. LSU 24, MISSOURI 14.
MISSOURI: Jalen Knox 16 run at 7:33 (Mevis kick). DRIVE: 9-75-3:43. KEY PLAYS: Bazelak 26 pass to Knox on third-and-6 to the LSU 33 keeps the drive going. Bazelak 14 pass to Niko Hea on third-and-7 extends the drive at the LSU 16 and sets up the touchdown on the next play. LSU 24, MISSOURI 21.
MISSOURI: Mevis 52 field goal at 1:56. DRIVE: 9-40-4:30. KEY PLAYS: Bazelak 17 pass to Barrett Banister to the MU 43. Larry Rountree 12 run to the LSU 45. MISSOURI 24, LSU 24.
Third quarter
LSU: Tyrion Davis-Price 1 run at 12:25 (York kick). DRIVE: 2-5-0:21. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on Rountree fumble that was caused by Todd Harris and recovered by Jabril Cox. LSU 31, MISSOURI 24.
MISSOURI: Micah Wilson 41 pass from Bazelak at 10:46 (Mevis kick). DRIVE: 4-75-1:39. KEY PLAYS: On back-to-back pass plays, Bazelak 15 yards to Knox to the MU 40 and 10 yards to midfield. MISSOURI 31, LSU 31.
LSU: Marshall 75 pass from Brennan at 10:36 (York kick). DRIVE: 1-75-0:10. LSU 38, MISSOURI 31.
MISSOURI: Badie 21 pass from Bazelak at 2:36 (Mevis kick). DRIVE: 7-83-2:42. KEY PLAYS: Bazelak 21 pass to Banister to the MU 40. Bazelak 17 pass to Smith to the LSU 43. Rountree 11 run to the 32. MISSOURI 38, LSU 38.
LSU: York 51 field goal at 0:00. DRIVE: 6-42-2:36. KEY PLAY: Brennan 44 pass to Marshall to the MU 26. LSU 41, MISSOURI 38.
Fourth quarter
MISSOURI: Hea 5 pass from Bazelak at 5:18 (Mevis kick). DRIVE: 4-77-1:46. KEY PLAYS: Bazelak 69 pass to Chance Luper to the LSU 10 after Missouri blocked a York field-goal attempt. MISSOURI 45, LSU 41.
FINAL SCORE: Missouri 45, LSU 41
RECORDS: LSU 2-2, Missouri 1-3
ATTENDANCE: 10,013
NEXT GAME: at Florida, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
Sheldon Mickles