In LSU's epic seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M, it appeared the officials blew a significant call just before the end of regulation.
The Aggies, trailing 31-24 with 15 seconds left and facing and fourth-and-18 from their own 39-yard line, quarterback Kellen Mond hit wide receiver Quartney Davis for officially a 20-yard gain to LSU 41-yard line.
The SEC Network's broadcast showed the line to gain as the 41-yard line, and Davis appeared to give himself up just before that line. But the television network's first-down line was incorrect, as NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler pointed out. It should've showed the line to gain at LSU's 43-yard line, which Davis easily crossed.
Beginning of that drive. First down line is correctly put at the 43 pic.twitter.com/TCwkhH82yo— Patrick Netherton (@PTNetherton) November 25, 2018
Angst broke out across social media as to why the officials didn't review the spot. If Davis had come up short, the Tigers wouldn't prevailed.
As it turns out, the officials got it right.