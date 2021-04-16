LSU basketball coach Will Wade announced Friday that former Missouri guard Xavier Pinson has signed the necessary paperwork to complete his transfer.
Pinson, a native of Chicago, announced Monday on social media that he was transferring to LSU after playing the past three seasons at Missouri.
Last season, the 6-foot-2 Pinson averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 assists in helping Missouri reach the NCAA tournament.
In a news release, Wade noted that Pinson has performed at a high level for three collegiate seasons and will be a veteran presence for the Tigers.
After averaging 6.6 points as a freshman, Pinson improved each season with Missouri. He netted 11.1 points a game as a sophomore, then bumped that up again to 13.6 this season.
He scored a career-high 36 points on eight 3-point field goals in a 102-98 overtime win over TCU on Jan. 30 and went for 27 against Tennessee on Dec. 30.
Pinson, who averaged 10.3 points for his career, had 48 starts in 87 games.