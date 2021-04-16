UCF Missouri Basketball
Missouri's Xavier Pinson, left, dribbles past a falling Central Florida's Aubrey Dawkins, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Columbia, Mo.

 L.G. Patterson

LSU basketball coach Will Wade announced Friday that former Missouri guard Xavier Pinson has signed the necessary paperwork to complete his transfer.

Pinson, a native of Chicago, announced Monday on social media that he was transferring to LSU after playing the past three seasons at Missouri.

Last season, the 6-foot-2 Pinson averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 assists in helping Missouri reach the NCAA tournament.

In a news release, Wade noted that Pinson has performed at a high level for three collegiate seasons and will be a veteran presence for the Tigers.

After averaging 6.6 points as a freshman, Pinson improved each season with Missouri. He netted 11.1 points a game as a sophomore, then bumped that up again to 13.6 this season.

He scored a career-high 36 points on eight 3-point field goals in a 102-98 overtime win over TCU on Jan. 30 and went for 27 against Tennessee on Dec. 30.

Pinson, who averaged 10.3 points for his career, had 48 starts in 87 games.

