LSU baseball moved up a tad in the latest rankings after splitting its four games last week.

Here are the latest polls. LSU's previous ranking is in parentheses.

— D1baseball: 13 (17)

— Baseball America: 15 (17)

— Perfect Game: 16 (16)

There are three polls yet to be released.

The Tigers opened last week by losing in a shutout to McNeese State. Two days later, they lost their fourth straight game as they opened a series with No. 4 Mississippi State.

Over the next two games, LSU outscored the Bulldogs 21-7 to win the series.