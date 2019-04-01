LSU baseball moved up a tad in the latest rankings after splitting its four games last week.
Here are the latest polls. LSU's previous ranking is in parentheses.
— D1baseball: 13 (17)
— Baseball America: 15 (17)
— Perfect Game: 16 (16)
There are three polls yet to be released.
Here are three observations from No. 12 LSU's series win over No. 4 Mississippi State.
The Tigers opened last week by losing in a shutout to McNeese State. Two days later, they lost their fourth straight game as they opened a series with No. 4 Mississippi State.
Over the next two games, LSU outscored the Bulldogs 21-7 to win the series.