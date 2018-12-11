College coaches around the nation are scrambling to fill up their recruiting boards before the early signing period begins Dec. 19, and for the LSU staff, that means there's little room for balance between recruiting and preparation for the Fiesta Bowl.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said he completed his 17th in-home visit on Monday night since the regular season ended against Texas A&M, and there's still much more to do until the signing period arrives.

"We've visited most of the young men that we're expected to sign next week," said Orgeron, who per NCAA rules cannot speak specifically about individual recruits. "Some (coaches) are going to be going out at night to home-visit some players. We're going to practice during the day, meet during the day, and finish home visits Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday."

Orgeron said the coaching staff feels very strong about the 19 verbal commitments they've received, and he expects to sign the majority of LSU's recruiting class on Dec. 19.

Each school is permitted 25 scholarships per recruiting class.

Currently, LSU's recruiting class ranks No. 4 nationally, according to 247Sports, with three verbal commitments from five-stars Derek Stingley, the nation's No. 1 corner (Dunham School); John Emery, the nation's No. 2 running back (Destrehan High); and Kardell Thomas, the nation's No. 2 offensive guard (Southern Lab).

For Orgeron and the LSU staff, there's still eight more days of recruiting left.

"Obviously there's a couple of (players) deciding whether they're going to sign, whether they're not going to sign," Orgeron said. "There's still some recruiting to go."

