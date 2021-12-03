1. Make Bennett beat you
Georgia has played at an elite level all season despite being without an elite quarterback. Stetson Bennett has been serviceable, throwing for 1,985 yards, 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Do you hear the words “game manager” come to mind? Alabama’s defense isn’t Georgia’s, but the Crimson Tide leads the SEC in sacks and tackles for loss. Will Anderson and Co. disrupting Bennett and the Georgia offense is job one.
2. Stamp out the run
Both teams are excellent against the run, ranking 1-2 in the SEC. Georgia allows just 79.0 yards per game on the ground, Bama 80.6. The difference is the potency the two teams bring to the ground game. Georgia ranks 25th in the FBS with 201.8 ypg rushing. Bama ranks just 77th with 150.3 ypg rushing, including six net yards against LSU. In addition, Alabama’s top back, Brian Robinson Jr., is day-to-day with a hamstring pull.
3. Catch a rising star
Georgia’s George Pickens got some snaps and caught a pass against Georgia Tech, his first action since a spring ACL tear. The Bulldogs could use their best difference-making receiver to jazz up the passing game. Bama quarterback Bryce Young has his pick of top receivers in two of the SEC’s best: John Metchie and Jameson Williams. If it comes down to throwing it to win it, like Young did at Auburn, Bama has the edge.
4. And the winner is …
It’s easy to picture Georgia choking its way to letting another championship slip through its clutches. After all, the Bulldogs are going against Alabama. But Georgia is the superior team at almost every position other than quarterback. Woe be Georgia if it needs elite quarterback play to win, but if the defense does its job, it should handle Bama like it’s done to all the rest and move on to the CFP. GEORGIA 27, ALABAMA 20.