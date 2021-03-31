One of LSU's most important series this season begins Thursday night against No. 1 Vanderbilt. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked and Vanderbilt is No. 1, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 17-8, 1-5 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt is 20-3, 5-1 SEC.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (2-2, 0.26 ERA, 35.0 IP, 9 BB, 44 SO); VU – Jr. RHP Kumar Rocker (6-0, 0.73 ERA, 37.0 IP, 12 BB, 53 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The quality of pitching in this series and the weather conditions suggests three low-scoring, close games. So far, LSU hasn't done what it takes to win those type of contests in conference play. The Tigers need to eliminate their walks, hit with runners in scoring position and play error-free defense. They've been able to do each one at times this season. They need to finally put them all together to beat the No. 1 team in the country.