FULLERTON, Calif. — The No. 4 LSU softball team downed California 5-1 and then lost 3-1 to No. 2 Washington on Friday in the second day of the Judi Garman Classic at Anderson Family Field.
The Tigers (15-3) finish play in the tournament Saturday against Colorado State at noon.
No. 4 LSU 5, CALIFORNIA 1: The Tigers started hot with four hits in the first inning, including three-extra base hits. Aliyah Andrews singled before Ciara Briggs walked. Taylor Pleasant's triple brought home both runners.
Shelbi Sunseri then hit an RBI triple that hit the top of the right field fence and came back in. The inning was capped with an RBI double by Raeleen Gutierrez, scoring Sunseri.
Another run came across in the third as Georgia Clark singled and scored on a Sunseri sacrifice fly.
Cal (9-8) got its only run in the fifth as Sunseri (5-0) had five shutout innings while striking out five and walking two.
No. 2 WASHINGTON 3, No. 4 LSU 1: After four hitless innings for the Tigers, Sunseri got a hit in the bottom of the fifth off Washington reliever Pat Moore. Akiya Thymes pinch ran for Sunseri and scored on Anna Jones' first career hit, a double, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Washington (16-1) answered in the top of the sixth as the Huskies scored on two LSU errors and a sacrifice fly.
Shelby Wickersham took the loss, while Moore (6-0) picked up the win. Wickersham (3-1) held Washington scoreless for five innings, allowed two runs, none earned, while Maribeth Gorsuch, who entered in the sixth, allowed the other unearned run.