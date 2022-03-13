Taking two of three from No. 2 Alabama over the weekend will provide a huge boost to the LSU softball team's confidence, especially knowing the visitors were nearly swept.

In a pitching and defensive duel, the Tide came up with the big play to hold on for a 2-1 victory over the No. 21 Tigers in the series finale at Tiger Park Sunday.

LSU’s Cait Calland was thrown out at home by Alabama left fielder Jenna Johnson to end the sixth inning and preserve the victory. Calland was attempting to score from second on a hit by Danieca Coffey but was out by two steps on a perfect throw by Johnson.

LSU coach Beth Torina lamented that and other missed opportunities. Calland was pinch running for Morgan Cummins, who singled with one out and advanced on a sacrifice by Sydney Peterson. Torina never hesitated to send Calland, who was rounding third when Johnson got the ball.

“I would do it again, send her again,” Torina said afterward. “We only had two hits at the time. We had our hottest hitter out at the time. That doesn’t mean I don’t have confidence in Ciara. You go for it. Also, the ball was in left field, so I thought we had a shot at getting an obstruction. It’s a tough throw to make with the runner being right in line with the ball.”

LSU softball whips No. 2 Alabama in softball doubleheader to open SEC play Saturday was rough for some of the Southeastern Conference’s best pitchers — even bloody for one — in No. 21 LSU’s doubleheader sweep of No. 2…

It was one of the few scoring opportunities LSU had against Alabama All-American pitcher Montana Fouts (11-0), who rebounded form a rough outing the day before when she allowed five runs and six walks in 2 2/3 innings. Fouts struck out 10, walked one and allowed three hits, two by Coffey.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

LSU’s other run scored in the third inning when Coffey singled to shortstop and went all the way to third on a two-base throwing error by Bailey Dowling. Ciara Briggs knocked her in with a sacrifice fly to left.

Torina said All American pitcher/DP Shelbi Sunseri, who was struck in the face by her own foul ball Saturday, was available but the Tiger coach chose to rest her.

Ali Kilponen (9-3) was a tough luck losing pitcher for LSU. She allowed five hits with three walks and struck out six.

“It was pitcher's battle but also a defensive battle,” Kilponen said. “My defense worked hard for me. It was amazing to see some of the plays people have been working so hard for, like Danieca Coffey. She was busting her butt all week getting to her glove side and she made some really great plays. I trusted my changeup today and it was really effective.”

Kilponen gave up a solo home run to Dowling in the second inning and some bad luck resulted in the deciding run in the fourth. Ally Shipman singled, was sacrificed to second and went to third on a wild pitch. With two out, a pop fly by Megan Bloodworth fell in front of Briggs charging from center field but beyond second baseman Sydney Peterson.

LSU (19-7, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) moves on to play Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday and then travels to Texas for a three-game series next weekend.

“It was a solid weekend,” Torina said. “The part of it that’s not fun is you know how close we were to winning the third one. There were so many ways it could have gone differently. That’s what makes it tough, all the could-have-beens.