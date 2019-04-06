LSU has picked up a new versatile player for its upcoming recruiting class.
Jaden Navarrette, a four-star athlete from Norco, California, committed to the Tigers Saturday night, following up on a visit to campus for the LSU spring game.
“After a good and long talk with Coach O and my family I would like to commit to Louisiana State University,” Navarrette wrote in a tweet.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Navarrette plays wide receiver, tight end and is a pass rusher at Norco High, and he became the 10th member of LSU’s 2020 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 4 nationally, according to 247Sports.
Committed🐅 #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/19aXRGEG5r— Jaden J Navarrette (@jadennavarrette) April 7, 2019
Navarrette held offers from several schools such as Southern Cal, Tennessee and Michigan, and he became the sixth defender in the recruiting class.
Navarrette is the third commitment for LSU from California, joining No. 1 corner Elias Ricks (Santa Ana) and No. 39 defensive tackle Jordan Berry (Harbor City).