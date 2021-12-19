Even while her first LSU team is off and running at 9-1, there were some quirks to the schedule coach Kim Mulkey inherited that she’d prefer not to deal with.
The last of them comes into play this week when the No. 22 Tigers compete in the West Palm Beach Classic. LSU plays Clemson (5-4) at 4:45 p.m. Monday and Texas Tech (7-2) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both games will be played at Countess de Hoernle Student Life Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
“Ideally I don’t want to go play on the road before Christmas,” Mulkey said after the team’s eight consecutive victory, a 77-51 rout of Bradley. “The biggest thing right now is keeping them focused. Are they thinking about going home? Are they thinking about what they’re going to buy people for Christmas? We’ve got to keep their attention on the games at hand.”
Mulkey wasn’t happy about the lack of focus shown by her reserves in Saturday’s 77-51 victory against Bradley. She felt her bench didn’t finish strong and emphasized the point by sending her starters back in with seven minutes left and leading by 33.
Still, LSU overwhelmed its opponent with aggressive defense and good shooting early in the game. While transitioning her players to her style, she’s made good use of the quickness and defensive skills of her backcourt players.
Khayla Pointer (16.8 ppg) and Alexis Morris (14.0) are the leading scorers, but combined with Jailin Cherry and Ryan Payne, it’s the defense which has set up the offense nicely. LSU is averaging 78.1 points per game because those four create havoc and cause turnovers that power the transition game.
Bradley committed 27 turnovers and LSU had 14 steals, four by Cherry, and the Tigers got 34 points off those turnovers. LSU dominated the rebounding 53-36 and on the defensive end they pushed the ball up quickly.
“I don’t ever want to coach a team where we walk the ball up the floor,” Mulkey said. “It’s an entertaining sport. I want to run and make our post players run. I’ve had back to the basket posts but I still make them run. If you have guards as quick as we have, have a rotation and utilize what they do. They can push the ball up the floor as good as anybody. They can defend on ball as good as anybody.”
Clemson has played a tough schedule with losses to No. 1 South Carolina (76-45) and Syracuse (84-49) and a victory against Penn State. Fourth-year coach Amanda Butler is 45-54 with an NCAA tournament appearance her first season. She also took four Florida teams to the tournament in 10 seasons there.
Delicia Washington leads Clemson with a 13.1 scoring average and Kiara Lewis is hitting 10.6 per game.
Texas Tech is quite familiar to Mulkey as a former Big 12 rival and has one of the nation’s top players in three-time All-American Vivian Gray, a 6-foot-1 guard. She missed her team’s first six games because of an injury but has averaged 17 points since returning.
The Red Raiders are averaging 71.3 points per game and making 46.6% of their shots with a 7.3 average rebound margin. Their only losses are to No. 17 Georgia (66-56) and Old Dominion (59-45).
“We’re getting ready to play two teams that can beat you,” Mulkey said. “Clemson, you’d better get back on transition defense and you’d better to be able to defend the dribble penetration. Gray is tough as nails.”