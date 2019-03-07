After the release of new details regarding an FBI intercepted phone call between LSU basketball coach Will Wade and recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins, a USA Today sports columnist has called for Wade's firing.

During the taped conversation between Wade and Dawkins, the coach referenced a "strong-ass offer" and "this Smart thing,” which the Yahoo! Sports report says could be in reference to LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart.

Columnist Dan Wolken wrote in USA Today that Wade should be fired and LSU should sit out from the NCAA tournament, which starts in two weeks.

"It’s an embarrassment for the school, for the Southeastern Conference and for an NCAA justice system that is relying on the FBI to do its dirty work and still can’t take meaningful action in time to save the tournament from such obvious taint," Wolken wrote.

Wolken argues that Wade's success with the Tigers will likely deter LSU's response to the situation. No. 10 LSU (25-5, 15-2 SEC) has road overtime victories at Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi State and Florida.

"It will probably take two years for the school to actually fire him," Wolken writes. "It should take two hours."

