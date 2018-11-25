Cole Fisher, the nephew of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, has been identified by multiple sources to The Advocate as the man who multiple athletic officials said punched an LSU analyst, which preceded an on-field scuffle following the Tigers' 74-72 loss in seven overtimes to the Aggies Saturday at Kyle Field.

LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe, a team analyst who suffers from Parkinson's disease, was punched on the field after the Tigers' loss, an LSU official told The Advocate early Sunday.

Kragthorpe was checked out after the punch and is OK.

LSU director of player development Kevin Faulk, a former star LSU running back and Super Bowl champion from Carencro, was seen in a post-game skirmish on the field. The man sparring with Faulk is wearing a red Texas A&M shirt and a game credential.

Gordy Rush, the sideline reporter for LSU radio, said on WDGL-FM 98.1 that after the game was over, Texas A&M wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig ran to the LSU sideline and trash talked. Craig spent the 2016 season as LSU's wide receiver coach under former coach Les Miles, and he was fired when current coach Ed Orgeron promoted from interim to full-time.

Rush also said the man wearing the red shirt was the one who punched Kragthorpe.

That man has been identified by multiple sources as Jimbo Fisher's nephew, Cole, who is an undergraduate football student manager at Texas A&M.

LSU officials said they're looking into the incident.

Texas A&M sports information director Alan Cannon said late Saturday that the school's athletic officials were looking into the matter, and on Sunday, he would not confirm nor deny Cole's identity.

SEC spokesman Herb Vincent said Sunday that the league had been in contact with both programs regarding the incident. He said there was no timetable for an update.

Vincent said a decision regarding whether Texas A&M will be fined for its fans storming the field after the game will likely come Monday. Under the rule established in 2015, a first offense typically carries a fine of $50,000.

Cole attended Robert C. Byrd High in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and in 2016, according to The Exponent Telegram, he signed a letter of intent to play football at Glenville State College — a Division II university in Glenville, West Virginia.

Cole never participated in any games at Glenville State College, and according to multiple sources, attended football events at Florida State while Jimbo Fisher was the head coach, although Cole was never formally a part of the coaching staff.

Cole's role on the Texas A&M sideline is uncertain, and he is not listed on the athletic department's official staff directory.

Kragthorpe, 53, first joined the LSU coaching staff in 2011 as a quarterbacks coach. The former Louisville head coach was the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M from 1998-2000 and the Aggies' wide receiver coach in 2010.

Kragthorpe told The Daily Advertiser on Sunday that he has had a pacemaker in his chest to stimulate his brain since 2017, which Cole made contact with when he punched Kragthorpe in the chest.

"Out of nowhere, I got nailed," Kragthorpe told The Daily Advertiser. "I didn't go down, but I clutched over. I was like, 'Damn, he got me right in my pacemaker.' Then it started fluttering like he jostled it."

Kragthorpe was checked out by a Texas A&M team doctor, and he said he felt "OK, but not as good as I was" and that he "will be seeing my neurologist in Baton Rouge on Monday."

Kragthorpe said he doesn't plan on pressing charges against Cole, but he said Texas A&M could be responsible for any potential injuries he sustained.

And how did the fight begin?

"Dameyune Craig started the whole thing," Kragthorpe told The Daily Advertiser. "Just trash talking and yelling and screaming a bunch of crap."

"I went up to Dameyune and said, 'Hey, Dameyune get out of here. You won. You don't need to be doing that. Move along.' And that's when I got hit. I mean, I got nailed. He was a young guy. I'm 53. I'm not going to fight him. I have Parkinson's, but even if I didn't, I haven't gotten in a fight since high school. That would be a poor reflection on Coach O and Joe (athletic director Joe Alleva)."

