After their worst performance of the season last week, LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas flipped the script on her players for Monday’s game with Missouri.
Fargas turned over scouting and practice plans to players and treated the game like a road trip. The result was the team play Fargas has been asking for in a 61-51 victory at the Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU (12-8, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak by getting a better all-around effort with contributions from several players. Ayana Mitchell had her 11th double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Shanice Norton and Rakell Spencer, making her second career start, bottled up Missouri’s leading scorer, Sophie Cunningham.
It was a far cry from the 33-point loss last Thursday when LSU fell behind Mississippi State 21-0 at the start.
“This scout, this game was different because the coaches put it on us,” Mitchell said. “We were struggling, and we had to fix it as a team. We locked in with each other, we really leaned on each other a lot more and it showed in how we played.”
Norton, who scored her 500th career point, was one of three LSU players with 10 points, along with Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa. She and Spencer made Cunningham work for her opportunities and she eventually fouled out with 14 points with 4:40 left.
“We paid more attention to (the game plan) and were accountable for everything,” said Norton, the team’s only senior. “We watched film together, we had pre-game early together; it made us appreciate each other more.”
LSU trailed by two at the half but took control of the game late in the third quarter with an 8-1 run. Aifuwa hit two turn around jump shots sandwiched around a pair of free throws by Jaelyn Richard-Harris, and Pointer capped the run with a driving layup just before the third quarter buzzer for a 42-36 lead.
LSU extended the lead to 11 points to start the final period. Missouri answered with a 6-0 run but got no closer than five the rest of the game.
LSU made 13 of 20 shots in the second half and evened up a 22-13 rebound disadvantage at halftime with a 15-8 edge in the second. Mitchell and Aifuwa, who had seven rebounds, combined to make 10 of 15 field-goal attempts as LSU hit 51.2 percent for the game.
“It was a point of emphasis to learn from our previous game,” said Fargas, who had her team meet 2 hours before the game like it does for road games. “We went into this game to be very intentional on trying to play together, playing with our post game, making the extra pass.
"Playing a team like Missouri, your guard play is going to have to step in and make shots. Shanice Norton did a good job of that. Khayla Pointer got in the gaps, and Ayana Mitchell and Faustine really set the tone for us allowing us to have those paint points.”
Cunningham, a 40.4 percent 3-point shooter, hit three in the first half and finished with 14 points to lead the visitors. Shreveport native Amber Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds for Missouri (16-7, 5-4).
“They ran a lot of screening action for her,” Fargas said. “We put Shanice Norton on her, and she did a good job of fighting through all those screens. We worried she would post up a smaller guard but Aifuwa in the paint clogged that up really good. Shanice and Rakell did a really good job on a really good player in our league.”