Rotations for semifinal I and II of the NCAA gymnastics championships on April 16 in Fort Worth, Texas, were announced Thursday, and No. 3 LSU will compete in the second semifinal at 5 p.m.
The meet at Dickies Arena will be televised on ESPN2.
All rotations were predetermined before the season. As the second-place finisher in the Salt Lake City regional, LSU will begin the meet on floor before going to vault, bars and closing on beam. It's the same rotation the Tigers compete in the regional final.
LSU will compete against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 6 Utah and No. 7 Alabama in the second session. UCLA’s Chase Campbell will also rotate with the Tigers as an individual all-around qualifier. The first semifinal will start at noon April 16 and feature No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 California and No. 8 Minnesota.
The top two teams from each NCAA semifinal will advance to the NCAA championship final.