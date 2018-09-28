1. Play keep away
Running the ball and running down the clock to keep it out of the hands of Ole Miss’ potent offense will be critical for LSU. Against Louisiana Tech, LSU rushed for 218 yards and had the ball for 32:46. Tech attempted 50 passes, but Ole Miss threw it just 22 times against Alabama because it had the ball for only 25:40. LSU needs to impose similar numbers to the Alabama game on the Rebels.
2. Making it count
Despite ranking 12th in rushing, 13th in passing and 14th in total offense in the Southeastern Conference, LSU has made the most of its red zone scoring opportunities. The Tigers are at 100 percent, 16-for-16, with nine touchdowns and seven field goals. LSU needs explosive plays, but as the previous point suggests, the Tigers need some long, time-killing drives that work into the red zone. When they get there, they have to convert.
3. It comes in threes
LSU’s games have followed a pattern: break out to a double-digit lead, break down in the middle part of the game, hold on for the finish. The Tigers have been outscored 14-9 in the third quarter. Assuming LSU can take a lead on Ole Miss into halftime, it is crucial for the Tigers to keep up the pressure in the third quarter, or they risk a Tech-like comeback the Rebels are good enough to complete.
4. Mounting pressure
LSU only sacked Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith twice, its pass rush nullified by quick passes and good blocking. Ole Miss will try to do the same, though it has been vulnerable allowing nine sacks to tie for 12th in the SEC. Ed Orgeron said LSU must get more pressure from its defensive front, allowing its linebackers and secondary to concentrate on pass coverage. It’s a point of emphasis that must pay off Saturday.