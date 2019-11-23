Clyde Edwards-Helaire stepped out of a tackle and strode the sideline for an 89-yard touchdown toward the padded gates of Tiger Stadium.
If there had been an open tunnel during that third-quarter touchdown against Arkansas on Saturday night, the LSU running back might as well have kept running to Atlanta.
That's where the Tigers are headed in two weeks: the Southeastern Conference championship game Dec. 7 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Georgia Bulldogs are already waiting.
No. 1 LSU's 56-20 home win over Arkansas clinched the program's first Western Division title since 2011, and the Tigers (11-0, 7-0 SEC) will close the regular season against Texas A&M next week at Tiger Stadium.
There was little question whether LSU could beat Arkansas (2-9, 0-7), a struggling program that fired its head coach, Chad Morris, two weeks ago and has only won one league game in the past three seasons.
When the game ended, there was no celebration. The LSU players walked into the locker room, ignoring the "Golden Boot" rivalry trophy that the Tigers have won for a fourth consecutive season.
"There was not going to be too much of a celebration for beating Arkansas," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "They haven't beaten anybody in a long time. We were supposed to win that football game."
LSU did earn validation from its sloppy defensive play in a 58-37 win at Ole Miss a week ago. The Tigers overpowered the Razorbacks, outgaining their opponent 612-304 in total yards and scoring touchdowns on seven straight possessions.
The LSU record book was handy during that streak, particularly in the third quarter, when Edwards-Helaire busted a 35-yard run down the sideline to become LSU's 14th running back to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season.
The 5-foot-8, 209-pound running back now has 1,147 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he's picked up a large portion of that total in the past four games. In a stretch that included Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 599 yards and eight touchdowns.
Once the Catholic High graduate reached 99 yards in the third quarter, Orgeron said he asked his coaches, "Hey guys, don't ya'll think it's time to get Clyde out?"
They told him: Just one more play, coach.
Edwards-Helaire said they'd made a plan for him to gain one more yard to break 100.
"Everybody's talking about breakaway speed and everything else," said Edwards-Helaire, who finished with 188 yards on just six carries with three touchdowns. "I hope that was fast enough for everybody."
Quarterback Joe Burrow unfurled a 50-yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase to extend LSU's lead to 35-6 with 7:40 left in the third quarter.
The pass pushed Burrow over 4,000 yards this season, and LSU became the first program in SEC history to have a passer over 4,000, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers (Chase and Justin Jefferson) on the same team.
"We've still got four games left, too," Burrow said, counting possible games all the way to the national championship. "The (records) we're breaking this year, I don't know if they'll ever be broken again. This is a special team for us."
Burrow, considered the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, finished 23-of-28 passing for 327 yards. The 6-4, 216-pound senior was replaced by backup Myles Brennan in the third quarter.
Brennan completed just two passes for 25 yards, but, by then, LSU had committed to the run. True freshman John Emery rushed for a 39-yard touchdown for LSU's final score.
Arkansas scored two touchdowns to close out the game, once many LSU starters had been pulled on defense.
Orgeron said Arkansas attempted to use some of the same run schemes Ole Miss used to rush for 402 yards against the Tigers a week before.
Rebels true freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns in LSU's 58-37 win in Oxford, the most yards rushing by a quarterback in Ole Miss history.
Arkansas' true freshman, KJ Jefferson, didn't come close to Plumlee's total in his first career start.
The 6-3, 228-pound Jefferson rushed for zero yards on 12 carries — a number sunk by LSU's three sacks — and the Tigers held the Razorbacks to 114 rushing yards on 43 carries, an average of 2.7 yards per rush.
Jefferson was the fourth quarterback to start this season for Arkansas, a program playing its first game under interim coach Barry Lunney. The Razorbacks entered the game ranked 105th nationally in total offense.
LSU tightened up its run defense, but Arkansas did its part to aid the cause.
Jefferson was indecisive on a zone-read handoff with Rakeem Boyd on the team's first drive, and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence and linebacker Jacob Phillips ended up just tackling both Jefferson and Boyd for a loss of 3 yards.
Then, on third-and-13, Jefferson scrambled for 10 yards, running out of bounds when it appeared he had more room to run. Jefferson slid short of a first down on another third-down run in the second quarter. Both drives resulted in Razorbacks punts.
LSU penalties helped Arkansas score the few points it mustered.
True freshman safety Marcel Brooks extended an Arkansas drive with a third-down roughing-the-passer penalty that led to a 24-yard field goal. Then, a holding penalty forced LSU to punt on its second drive, which led to another field goal that brought the Razorbacks within 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens recorded three sacks. His third-quarter sack of Jefferson was Stevens' fifth of the season, which surpassed linebacker Michael Divinity for most on the team.
"We knew we had to step up," Phillips said. "We knew all the things everybody was saying about us. We knew internally what we are and we came out here and tried to show y'all a little bit about what we are."
But forget the numbers, the records and the rivalry trophy, center Lloyd Cushenberry said. Even the Western Division title.
The team, he said, has "bigger and better goals" and they don't even need to say what that goal is "because everyone knows it."
"In the NBA, the Lakers don't hang up divisional titles," Cushenberry said. "They hang up NBA championships. That's what we want to do."