SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Jontre Kirklin laughed when he was asked about the "surprise."
Remember?
Ed Orgeron all but winked at his post-practice news conference before the Rice game, when he told reporters there would be "a little surprise" in the backfield against the Owls.
Sure enough, Kirklin, a wide receiver-cornerback hybrid for LSU, trotted out on the second offensive possession against Rice in Week 11, and lined up in a Wildcat formation.
"I already know what you're talking about," smiled Kirklin, who was available to reporters for the first time this season at Fiesta Bowl media day.
Kirklin is a former star quarterback at Lutcher High, where he recorded 147 career touchdowns and over 10,000 total yards while leading the Bulldogs to two Class 3A state titles.
The 6-foot, 182-pound sophomore began the season at cornerback, then Orgeron, who said he wanted to get the ball in playmakers' hands, flipped Kirklin to wide receiver in the middle of the season.
Against Rice, Kirklin had his chance to break out.
He took the snap, veered left for four yards, and was stripped of the football while he was going down — a tough break for the Louisiana native who Orgeron said has the ability to be an "electric" player for the Tigers.
"Once I start getting a little more comfortable, I should be all right," said Kirklin, who played in reserve spots in 11 games this season.
Anyone who paid attention to high school football in Louisiana knew Kirklin could be "all right," including former Lutcher High coach Tim Detillier.
"Oh my god, he could jump out of the gym," said Detillier, who retired from Lutcher in 2016. "He's so much more explosive and dynamic with the ball in his hands. What he can do, you can't coach. You want a guy like that to have the ball in his hands."
Dettilier said he personally wanted to see Kirklin go play quarterback somewhere in college, but he said Kirklin, "from Day One wanted to be an LSU Tiger," which wanted to use him as a cornerback.
That's the position Orgeron and the LSU coaching staff have asked Kirklin to play in the Fiesta Bowl, after depth at corner took major hits with Kristian Fulton (ankle injury), Greedy Williams (sitting out for NFL draft) and Kelvin Joseph (suspension for violating team rules) not playing in the bowl game.
Orgeron said Kary Vincent and Terrence Alexander will start at corner against No. 8 Central Florida, and Kirklin and Mannie Netherly are "going to have to step up."
Kirklin said he began practicing at corner at the start of bowl practices.
"Mostly, just getting my feet back under me," Kirklin said. "I've been playing cornerback for my first year, (and) at the beginning of this season. It was good."
And nearing the end of the season, which included two series of position changes, Kirklin said he learned how to battle for playing time, meeting the needs of the team.
"It was like, you know, keep fighting," Kirklin said. "Keep pushing through, not giving up. That was the main thing. Honestly, I didn't give up."