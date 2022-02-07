It’s turning into a cold, Valley Forge-like winter for “General” Will Wade.
Over the past seven games, LSU’s blunt-talking men's basketball coach has gone from boy wonder to “Boy, I wonder what the heck he’s doing?” Wade’s Tigers lost six of those seven to slip from a brilliant, improbable 15-1 start to 16-7 overall and 4-6 in the Southeastern Conference, good only for a middling tie for seventh.
The past two losses were, frankly, stinkers. LSU fell behind a mediocre Ole Miss (No. 104 in Monday’s NCAA NET rankings) by more than 20 at home before rallying to lose 76-72. Then LSU went on the road and fell behind a mediocre Vanderbilt (No. 82 in Monday’s NET) by more than 20 before rallying to lose 75-66.
The NET, one of the key metrics used by the NCAA tournament selection committee, still loves LSU. The Tigers were at No. 16 on Monday, in large part because of their four Quadrant 1 wins (Kentucky, Tennessee, at Florida and in a Florida tournament over Wake Forest). Even ESPN bracket predictor Joe Lunardi still had LSU as a No. 6 seed before the loss at Vandy. That's hardly bubble territory.
But Gen. Wade’s troops have seen more than a few defections in recent weeks. The loudest grumblings yet among local fans and media are not about Wade’s ability to emerge from beneath a still-lingering NCAA investigation cloud, but whether he can build LSU into a consistent championship contender.
Those NCAA issues aside, Wade has built a good program at LSU. He’s got one SEC regular-season title. He came within a whisker of last year’s SEC tournament title. And even with an incomplete report card this year, he is already averaging just a tick over 20 wins and 10 SEC wins in his five seasons in Baton Rouge.
Does anyone remember that LSU won just two SEC games in Johnny Jones’ final season, the year before Wade arrived?
But “good” quickly becomes “not good enough.” Wade is starting to feel the grip of expectations that LSU football and baseball coaches have long known: Merely winning at a steady clip doesn’t cut it.
And he’s fine with that.
“Fans should be frustrated,” Wade said Monday. “We are. I think that’s good. That means people care. That means they’re invested in the program and want to win. I don’t look at it as a negative at all. I look at it as positive.
“Four or five years ago, people were ambivalent to our program. They saw basketball as a bridge from football to baseball. It hurts to be bought in and not have it go like you want it to go. Everyone has a right to feel that way.”
LSU men's basketball does look like a hot mess right now. The NCAA publishes 32 major statistical categories. The Tigers rank way up there in some of them: second nationally in steals per game, third in total steals, sixth in field-goal percentage defense and turnovers forced, 16th in scoring defense.
But of 350 teams in Division I, LSU ranks 151st or worse in 14 categories, namely scoring offense (151st), 3-point field goals per game (255th), turnovers per game (314th) and fewest fouls (328th). LSU doesn’t shoot well, doesn’t defend without fouling and doesn’t dish out enough assists (210th).
And yet, a little perspective is in order.
This team has been hamstrung by some debilitating injuries. It lost its potentially best offensive threat, Illinois transfer guard Adam Miller, to a preseason knee injury. A midseason knee injury to point guard Xavier Pinson has been the Jenga piece that has brought the whole thing crashing down.
Since getting hurt late in LSU’s Jan. 8 win over Tennessee, Pinson has played a combined 23 minutes over the past eight games. It’s little wonder the Tigers have gone 2-6 during that stretch. Wade said Pinson has made improvement but looks like a gametime decision at best for Tuesday’s game at Texas A&M (6 p.m., SEC Network).
“(Pinson) would make all the difference in the world,” Wade said. “If we get Pinson back close to 100%, we’re not having this conversation. He averages 10 points a game, but there is so much stuff he brings to the team.”
Though Wade jokingly said Monday he didn’t know how old he is (39, and I think he was joking), he admitted he’s made some mistakes as a still-young coach. He said he’s got the formula figured out to keep his future teams from volleying between good offense/bad defense and this year’s good defense/bad offense.
Getting the right mix of players (this year’s team is too post-heavy, he said). And with two five-star prospects and a four-star coming in next season, as well as the players likely to return, a healthy LSU team could be a potent one in 2022-23.
“I tell you what, we’re going to come back roaring next year,” Wade said. “We’ll be ready to roll.”
Another mark of the Wade era has been a continuous betting on the come, as they say in craps.
Are Gen. Wade’s troops willing to be patient and wait for future success? Given how hard it has been for LSU basketball to win consistently, it’s worth the gamble.