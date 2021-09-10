When last we saw Tiger Stadium as Tiger Stadium, the real jet airplane engine loud, ground shaking, bourbon aftershave smelling Death Valley, a guy named Joe Burrow was running under the goalposts with the name “Burreaux” on the back of his jersey. LSU was ranked No. 1 in the country and the Tigers were about to make chopped beef out of the Texas A&M Aggies as 102,218 howled their approval.

The times, they have a-changed.

When Burrow left Tiger Stadium, COVID-19 was unknowingly right on his heels. The result in 2020 was a stunted, reshaped season that by September everyone felt lucky to have, with 25% capacity limits making every LSU home game last fall into something that looked and sounded like a spring game.

Now full capacity is possible again, the kind of experience sophomore quarterback Max Johnson remembers from his recruiting visit during the 2019 Auburn game.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Johnson said. “I haven’t had the chance to play in front of a full crowd at LSU.”

Tailgating is allowed again. Once again Saturday, the campus will be filled with pop up tents and bathed in wreaths of barbecue smoke and dotted with knots of kids playing catch across the grass.

That is the Tiger Stadium center Liam Shanahan left Harvard to come to the bayou to experience. Though Shanahan is an old veteran now in his fifth season of college ball, he is virtually bubbling over with anticipation.

“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s going to be fun. It feels like I’ve been here a long time now, so finally getting to play without capacity restrictions is going to be cool.”

Traditions will be allowed again, like the LSU band and the football team marching down Victory Hill to Tiger Stadium. LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who has had four decades of home openers in his college football scrapbook, said he can’t wait to see the fans back pressing close to the barricades as their heroes stride past dressed to the nines. Linebacker Andre Anthony admitted he is a little out of practice with the whole procedure and needs to find a suit appropriate for the occasion.

Hopefully Saturday’s Tiger Stadium experience will be all they, and everyone else, want it to be. That Tiger Stadium, beginning its 98th season as the home of LSU football, will be that familiar “terrain of old tumult” that Southern writer Willie Morris once so colorfully described.

But there is a good chance it will not be quite as it is etched in the memory. Yes, LSU has sold plenty of tickets — right about 70,000 season tickets with 15,000 more reserved for the student section crazies. However, the protocols in place, the egg the Tigers laid on the pristine Rose Bowl turf this past Saturday in their 38-27 loss to UCLA and the opponent being McNeese State (with apologies to the Orgeron family) are strong headwinds to recapturing the glory that was Death Valley in this home opener.

Personally, I expect the old bowl will be about two-thirds full. I would be happy to be wrong. While it is not a sportswriter’s place to pull for the team they cover, everyone who gives a first down about college football has a Saturday night game in Tiger Stadium high on their bucket list. Orgeron himself spoke about the thrill it will be for his son Cody, the McNeese starting quarterback, to play there.

But given our state’s improving but still lagging vaccination rate, I suspect a lot of folks are going to take a look at the requirement for at least one vaccination shot or a fresh COVID-19 test and take a hard pass. The UCLA loss and the fact McNeese isn’t one of the teams to come on the home schedule like Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M will have many folks who would normally be there parked in front of a screen somewhere cursing when the feed starts to buffer (the game will be streamed on ESPN+).

In short, a wait-and-see attitude is likely to prevail.

Whatever the scene is like, the attitude down on the field will be one of grim determination. LSU has a laundry list of improvement goals for this contest. Orgeron on Thursday gave an excellent, point-by-point description of what he’s looking for besides the “W”:

“I know we’re going to get crossing routes,” he said, “we’ve got to cover them. We worked hard on it (this week). I know they’re going to try to run the ball, RPOs (run pass option plays). We’ve got to be in our gaps, tackling, rush the passer, not give up explosive plays.

“On the offensive side I want to see a variety of runs. I want to see different formations. I want to see motions and shifts. I want to see outside runs and inside runs, gap schemes. We want to be able to protect the quarterback. It’s protection first. … On special teams, we’ve got to make some game-changing plays. We’ve got some great athletes. We’ve got to put the ball in their hands and let them make plays.

"We're hungry, we're mad and there's only one way to do it, go out and win."

That, more than anything, will make Tiger Stadium truly seem like Tiger Stadium again.