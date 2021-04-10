After collecting 20 wins in their own Battle on the Bayou a week ago, the LSU track and field teams enjoyed another huge day Saturday — this time on the road.
Coach Dennis Shaver's top-ranked men and second-ranked women dominated the competition and combined for 12 event wins in the Crimson Tide Invitational in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Two of LSU's top performances came in the field as Tzuriel Pedigo produced a personal-record in the javelin and Rayvon Grey notched a PR in the long jump.
Both marks were good enough to land them among the school's best all-time performers in their events.
Pedigo's winning throw of 235 feet, 1 inch in the javelin was good for fourth on LSU's all-time list, just a little more than 12 feet from the top spot.
Grey's winning leap of 26-7¾ in the long jump actually didn't go on the all-time list because it was heavily wind-aided. But his 26-7 effort in the trials was wind-legal and will go into the record book as the sixth-best mark in school history.
LSU's third field event win came in the high jump where JuVaughn Harrison, who claimed the 2021 NCAA indoor long jump and high jump titles last month, made his outdoor debut in the high jump.
His mark of 7-3¾ handily won the competition.
On the track, Sean Burrell won the 400-meter hurdles (50.64), Tyler Terry took the 200 (20.69) and the 4x100 relay team of Dylan Peebles, Dorian Camel, Noah Williams and Terrance Laird easily got the stick around for another win (39.13).
The women's team had four wins on the track with the 4x100 relay team of Tonea Marshall, Favour Ofili, Symone Mason and Thelma Davies winning for the second week in a row (43.07).
Marshall also claimed the 100 hurdles (12.70w), Leah Phillips won the 400 hurdles (59.39) and quartermiler Amber Anning dropped down a distance to win the 200 (23.23).
Also, Abby O'Donoghue claimed the title in the high jump (6- ½) and Mercy Abire picked up a victory in the long jump (21- ¾).
UL's Claire Meyers won the women's javelin (175-0) and Tulane's Trina Malej recorded a victory in the triple jump (43-7).