Eye on the Madness

Welcome to our first weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the No. 11-ranked Tigers (No. 10 coaches’ poll) as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 13. This file will be updated every Friday through the remainder of the season.

LSU, which comes in at No. 14 in the NCAA NET rankings as of Friday morning, plays Sunday at Florida (1 p.m., SECNetwork+) then visits Arkansas on Thursday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

LSU’s NCAA projections

Charlie Crème, ESPN: 2 seed, Spokane regional (Jan. 21)

CollegeSportsMadness.com: 3 seed, regional not specified (Jan. 17)

RealTimeRPI.com: 6 seed, Spokane regional (Jan. 9)

LSU’s ‘nitty gritty’

The NCAA generates a “nitty gritty” report on each team considering these major factors:

Record: 17-2, 5-1 SEC

NET ranking: 14

Strength of schedule (SOS): 50

Non-conference SOS: 125

Quadrant 1 record: 2-1

Quadrant 2 record: 3-1

Quadrant 3 record: 4-0

Quadrant 4 record: 8-0

Quad 1 is defined as home games against NET 1-30 teams, neutral site games 1-50, road games 1-75

Quad 2: Home 31-75, neutral 51-100, away 76-135

Quad 3: Home 76-160, neutral 101-200, away 136-240

Quad 4: Home 161-358, neutral 201-358, away 241-358

AP poll: 11

USA Today coaches’ poll: 10

NCAA Tournament calendar

March 13: Selection Sunday

March 16-17: First Four games

March 18-19: First round

March 20-21: Second round

March 25-26: Regional semifinals (Sweet 16)

March 27-28: Regional finals (Elite 8)

April 1: Women’s Final Four national semifinals

April 3: National championship game

NCAA Tournament dates/sites

First Four

March 16-17: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

First and second rounds

March 18 and 20: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

March 19 and 21: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

Regional semifinals and finals

March 25 and 27 or March 26 and 28:

Bridgeport regional: Bridgeport, Conn. (Webster Bank Arena)

Greensboro regional: Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum)

Spokane regional: Spokane, Wash. (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena)

Wichita regional: Wichita, Kan. (Intrust Bank Arena)

Women’s Final Four

April 1 and 3: Minneapolis (Target Center)