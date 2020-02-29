HOUSTON — Brandon Kaminer wanted to bury the pitch.

As he began his windup in the seventh inning Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, catcher Alex Milazzo positioned his glove down and away from Baylor leadoff hitter Jared McKenzie.

With LSU leading by one run, Kaminer had thrown two strikes against McKenzie. He needed one more to end the inning. Kaminer released a slider. It never broke, hitting McKenzie in the arm.

“The inning should've been over right there,” Kaminer said.

Baylor second baseman Ricky Martinez crushed the next pitch. The ball collided against a row of advertisements above the left-field bleachers. Baylor celebrated, and a crowd filled with LSU fans went silent.

The Tigers had not trailed, and they led by two runs entering the seventh inning. But the game slipped away, and LSU lost 6-4 on the second day of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Although LSU (7-4) put the tying run in scoring position with one out in the ninth inning, sparking chants of “L-S-U” throughout the stands, the Tigers stranded two runners. Center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo slowly removed his helmet as Baylor (7-3) spilled from its dugout.

“It's another learning experience for a young team that has to learn how to win,” coach Paul Mainieri said.

Though it had squandered opportunities to score more runs, LSU led 4-2 entering the seventh inning. Sophomore pitcher Nick Storz jogged onto the mound. Storz had not allowed a run in three appearances this season. With one out, he gave up a solo home run.

Storz struck out the next batter before Mainieri inserted Kaminer, looking for an advantage between left-handers. Kaminer threw two fastballs. He hit McKenzie in an 0-2 count.

“I tried to do too much with it,” Kaminer said. “I didn't let the ball travel well out of my hand.”

The next pitch accelerated off Martinez’s bat. Kaminer turned around as it left the field.

Baylor scored another run before senior Matthew Beck recorded the final out of the seventh inning. The Bears led 6-4. They had scored four runs, three on home runs, flipping the game in one half-inning.

The loss stung for LSU, especially because it had led for so long. The Tigers scored one run in the second inning when freshman second baseman Cade Doughty doubled off the left-field wall. They stretched their lead as freshman catcher Alex Milazzo hit the first home run of his career.

Sophomore pitcher Landon Marceaux cruised through Baylor’s lineup, allowing three hits over five shutout innings. At one point, Marceaux retired six straight batters.

Marceaux had completed 13 straight scoreless frames when he began the sixth inning. After LSU padded its lead with a two-run homer from designated hitter Saul Garza, the right-hander felt cramps in his calf. The discomfort prevented Marceaux from driving off the mound. His velocity dipped. The ball crept higher in the strike zone.

“I wasn't able to use my lower half the same,” Marceaux said. “They made me pay for it.”

Marceaux allowed a one-out double. The next pitch, he released a 90 mph fastball. It rose high through the strike zone. Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin sent the ball over the train tracks above the left-field wall, out of the stadium. The two-run homer cut LSU’s lead in half.

Marceaux ended the inning without more damage, but LSU removed him from the game because of his cramp. Mainieri later found out the injury bothered Marceaux a little during his start last weekend.

“We'll take care of it,” Marceaux said. “We'll be back next weekend.”

The blast from Loftin marked the beginning of Baylor’s home runs on Saturday night. After leading in the seventh inning, LSU struggled to mount a comeback. The final two batters struck out with runners in scoring position.

As the grounds crew prepared the field for the next game, the Tigers grabbed their bags from the dugout. They shuffled out of the stadium, the excitement they felt the night before replaced by disappointment.

“Today is a good experience for them in terms of being in an intense situation,” Mainieri said. “Hopefully the next time we'll handle it with a little bit more poise.”