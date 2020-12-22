LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger is expected to be reassigned to another position on the coaching staff, multiple sources told The Advocate, after he spent last three spent leading the Tigers offense.
The 62-year-old assistant had just finished the first year of a contract extension that was set to pay him $1 million per year through 2022.
It's the fifth staff change LSU coach Ed Orgeron has made since the season ended on Saturday, the conclusion of an underwhelming title defense that narrowly avoided the program's first losing season since 1999.
LSU and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini are parting ways, the university announced Monday night, and multiple sources confirmed the departure of safeties coach Bill Busch and the retirement of defensive line coach Bill Johnson.
Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, an assistant on staff since 2012, is the only defensive coach remaining on staff.
LSU is also expected to part ways with passing game coordinator Scott Linehan after one season, multiple sources told The Advocate. The 57-year-old Linehan is due the full remainder of his two-year, $800,000 per year contract, a buyout that is approximately $1 million.
Including Ensminger's pending reassignment, LSU is now undergoing one of the largest staff restructures in the football program's history.
No returning LSU head coach since at least 1979 has had to hire both a new offensive and defensive coordinator.
There have been dual coordinator changes in four head coaching transitions — Nick Saban (2000), Gerry DiNardo (1995), Curley Hallman (1991), Bill Arnsparger (1984) — and Orgeron was one of four head coaches in that span to retain at least one coordinator upon his initial hiring.
Orgeron retained former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda after Orgeron replaced Les Miles during the 2016 season, and he promoted Ensminger from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator before the 2018 season.
Orgeron and Ensminger, both Louisiana natives, have a long-standing acquaintance stemming from their deep personal ties to LSU.
Ensminger earned the nickname "Slinger" as LSU's quarterback from 1976-79 — a moniker that endeared him to players and coaches as he helped orchestrate a record-breaking Tigers offense in 2019 that produced a Heisman Trophy winner and the school's fourth national championship.
Ensminger joined Miles' staff in 2010 as LSU's tight end coach, a position he held until his promotion to offensive coordinator. In three season at the helm of the offense, Ensminger oversaw LSU's transition from an antiquated scheme to a modern spread attack that was partly behind the program's return to championship contention.
Most will remember Ensminger's time as offensive coordinator for his historic collaboration with former passing game coordinator Joe Brady, which, in 2019, produced college football's first combination of a 5,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow), two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire).
Burrow, LSU's second Heisman Trophy winner, set single-season NCAA records for passing touchdowns (60), total touchdowns (64) along with single-season SEC records for passing yards (5,671), completions (402), completion percentage (76.3) and total offense (6,039).
Chase set the single-season SEC record for most receiving yards (1,780), touchdown receptions (20) and won the Biletnikoff Award for nation's top receiver. Jefferson also set the school record for total receptions (111).
LSU's offense in 2020 did not near its historic production the year before, in part due to the departure of nine offensive starters, including Chase, who opted out before the regular season began.
Meanwhile, LSU's defensive lapses were costly during the first three games of the season, a 1-2 start in which LSU's offense averaged 38.7 points per game and averaged 440.67 yards per game — substantially high production that Orgeron said often should've been enough to win games.
Offensive firepower then diminished significantly following starting quarterback Myles Brennan's season-ending abdominal injury against Missouri. The Tigers scored just 25.1 points per game the remainder of the season, which included a dismal four-game stretch against Auburn, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Alabama in which LSU averaged 13 points per game.
True freshman quarterback TJ Finley started in place of Brennan at first, and, although he had a promising debut in a win against South Carolina, his level of play decreased through Alabama, which included a sack fumble against Auburn and an interception against Texas A&M that both produced defensive touchdowns.
LSU also had a 33.8% third down conversion rate from Auburn to Alabama, and the offense was often stagnant and ineffective with 17 total three-and-outs.
LSU finished the season ranked 102nd nationally in third down conversions (34.62%) and a 52.9% touchdown conversion rate in the red zone that ranked 104th nationally and was a substantial drop from the conversion rate in 2019 (78.67%).
Third downs and red zones fell under Linehan's responsibilities, the same role once held by Brady.
Then LSU switched quarterbacks.
True freshman Max Johnson led the Tigers (5-5) to a stunning upset at then-No. 6 Florida and bumped his record to 2-0 against Ole Miss (4-5) by targeting another true freshman, Kayshon Boutte, who finished the game with a school- and Southeastern Conference-record 14 catches, 308 yards and three touchdowns.
Whoever takes over LSU's offense will be managing a combination of veteran and young talent.
Brennan is expected to return as the team's starting quarterback in 2021, and the backfield, even with Chris Curry's pending transfer, includes proven running backs John Emery and Ty Davis-Price, true freshmen Tre Bradford and Josh Williams, plus two Top 10 running back recruits in Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner.
Boutte is the face of LSU's future at wide receiver, which includes Jaray Jenkins (23 catches, 397 yards, two touchdowns), Koy Moore (22-77) and Trey Palmer (10-108). LSU also just signed four wide receivers, including four-star recruits Deion Smith and Chris Hilton.
It is uncertain whether star tight end Arik Gilbert, who opted out after the Alabama game, will return to the team. Orgeron has expressed a belief that the former five-star recruit will come back.
Orgeron is also re-recruiting players on the offensive line to prevent depth issues within the crucial unit.
Every lineman who has significant playing time (over 60 snaps) is eligible to leave for the NFL draft, and, if they all do, LSU is left with two players who played before the Ole Miss game: Charles Turner (58 snaps), Marlon Martinez (13).
LSU has five other scholarship linemen on its roster, and four-star tackle Garrett Dellinger remains the only offensive lineman to sign with LSU's 2021 recruiting class. Orgeron has said he intends to use the team's five final slots to pursue other offensive linemen, whether in high school or through the transfer portal.
"I think that we're going to have a little bit more of guys staying than have left before," Orgeron told reporters Saturday. "I'm gonna talk to a lot of guys that have the opportunity to have an extra year and come back, especially on the offensive line. I think I can get most of those guys back, we'll see."